Is Mike Tyson naturally left-handed?

Mike Tyson's left hook was widely regarded as his most lethal weapon during his heyday. Tyson is a left-handed fighter who chooses to adopt the orthodox stance to fight.

This is an uncommon practice, as most fighters have their weaker side closer to their opponent. Although Mike Tyson could easily switch stances, the former heavyweight champion preferred to jab with his left hand. This was primarily due to Tyson's peek-a-boo style of fighting.

Mike Tyson was taught this style of combat by famous boxing coach Cus D'Amato. Considering his protege's short height compared to other heavyweights, D'Amato coached Tyson on specific techniques to negate the reach disadvantage. Implementing this style effectively, Tyson bagged 44 knockouts over the course of his pro boxing career.

Mike Tyson's footwork often left his opponents bewildered. 'Kid Dynamite' gaged range with his left hand to strike at a distance. But more prominently, Tyson was known for entering his opponent's range and throwing his lead left hook.

This shot was set up by dipping to his left which made his opponents wary of his right hand. As his opponent defended himself from the deceiving right hand, Tyson swung his entire body to land the perfect left hook.

When will Mike Tyson fight next?

Mike Tyson retired from pro boxing in 2005 after his loss to Irish heavyweight boxer Kevin McBride. The former undisputed champion has recently re-entered the boxing world with his venture into exhibition bouts.

Mike Tyson fought Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round match last year under the Triller Fight Club banner. Tyson is determined to continue this endeavor with Legends Only League, a promotion co-owned by Tyson himself.

'Iron' Mike is targeting a trilogy fight with Evander Holyfield next. In an IG live session with Haute Living, Tyson revealed the official date for his next exhibition bout:

"I just want everybody to know, the fight with me and Holyfield is on. Holyfield is a humble man and I know that. He's a man of God but I am God's man. Listen, I'm going to be successful on May 29th".

Apart from some minute contract negotiation issues, it appears that the trilogy match might be nearing its fruition.

