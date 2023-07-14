Is Mohammed Usman related to Kamaru Usman? Heavyweight set to fight Jake Collier in September

Jake Collier will face Mohammed Usman as Valter Walker is forced to withdraw from the bout due to an injury. A few of us might have guessed it right: he is the younger brother of former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

Check out this tweet when Usman won the TUF 30 in 2022:

"Nigeria’s Mohammed Usman (2022) and Kamaru Usman (2015) become the first brothers to win UFC’s The Ultimate Fighter. Mohammed knocked Zac Pauga out cold with a vicious left hook at #UFCVegas59 to win TUF 30. Congrats to the Usman brothers."

Mohammed Usman fights in the heavyweight division of the UFC. He scored a brutal one-punch knockout victory over Zac Pauga to win The Ultimate Fighter at UFC Vegas 59 in August 2022. His elder brother, Kamaru Usman, also attended the event. He also won the show in 2015.

'The Motor' has an MMA record of 9-2 and a 2-0 UFC record. Usman will face Jake Collier at UFC Apex in Las Vegas on September 23.

Mohammed Usman's elder brother, Kamaru Usman, maintained an astonishing win streak of 15 consecutive wins

Mohammed Usman's elder brother, Kamaru Usman, maintained an unbelievable streak of 15 consecutive wins. The 'Nigerian Nightmare' impeccably kept winning fights for seven long years, starting in 2015, before finally losing in 2022 to Leon Edwards. He was just one minute away from tying UFC legend Anderson Silva's record of 16 consecutive wins.

Usman had successfully defended his title five times during his reign as the UFC welterweight champion. Currently, Kamaru Usman is on a two-fight losing streak, with both losses coming at the hands of UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards at UFC 278 and UFC 286.