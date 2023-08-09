Is Neil Magny stepping in for Geoff Neal to fight Ian Garry at UFC 292? Contract signing image stirs fan speculation

Neil Magny is coming off a split-decision win over Phil Rowe at UFC Jacksonville in June.

Geoff Neal won't be participating in UFC 292 due to undisclosed medical issues. His scheduled opponent, Ian Garry, seemingly confirmed the withdrawal through a video posted on Instagram. In the video, Garry expressed frustration towards Neal and hinted at the possibility of facing Magny instead, a fighter he challenged after winning his last match.

However, Neil Magny recently shared a photo depicting him signing what seemed to be a contract on Instagram, accompanied by a caption:

"When an opportunity of a lifetime presents itself, my must act within the lifetime of that opportunity- Loren Landow."

The image of 'The Haitian Sensation' signing a contract ignited enthusiastic fan discussions regarding his potential opponent.

"Wonder boy at Madison Square Garden."

"It’s Jack Della Maddalena in NYC."

"Backup fighter for a title is my prediction."

"stepping in for the ian garry fight ?????? 👀👀👀"

"Now that's what I'm talking about 💪🏽💯💯"

"Geoff Neal out —— Neil Magny in."

"Ian Garry just lost his opponent 👀👀👀"

When Neil Magny stated why he refused to compare himself to Georges St-Pierre despite shattering his UFC record

Neil Magny secured a third-round submission victory over Daniel Rodriguez at the UFC Vegas 64 last year, clinching the top spot in UFC welterweight history for the most wins.

His 20th triumph in the 170-pound category surpassed former champion Georges St-Pierre, who retired with 19 welterweight wins in his UFC career. Despite this achievement, 'The Haitian Sensation' declined to draw parallels with St-Pierre, as he is focused on establishing his own unique legacy.

During the post-fight press conference at UFC Vegas 64, Magny stated:

"One of the biggest things I’ve had to come to terms with more recently is just appreciating the guys that came before me, and realize that I’m creating my own path in the UFC."

He added:

"I believe Georges St-Pierre is the greatest welterweight of all time. It was cool to be able to get to the point that I have the most wins [in welterweight history] in the UFC right now, but I just have to accept that his career is far different than mine. I can’t look at St-Pierre’s career and look at what he’s done in the sport and feel like I fell short, or didn’t accomplish enough ,because that’s just added mental pressure that I don’t need.” [h/t MMAFighting.com]