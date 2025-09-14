  • home icon
Is Noche UFC fighter David Martinez a doctor? Everything to know about the Mexican's personal life

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:17 GMT
David Martinez is surging UFC bantamweight contender.
David Martinez is surging UFC bantamweight contender. [Image courtesy: Getty]

David Martinez walked out of San Antonio with the most important win of his career. The Mexican bantamweight went three rounds with Rob Font at Noche UFC and came away with a unanimous decision.

Martinez comes from Ecatepec de Morelos and trains out of Mexico City with Bonebreakers, but his other profession sets him apart. The 27-year-old is a certified orthopaedic surgeon who once split mornings in the hospital with evenings in the gym.

At one point, he pressed pause on medicine to focus fully on fighting, recognizing that combat sports offer a shorter career window than the clinic. His fighting resume has been built steadily over the years.

As for his clash against Font, the fight was fought almost entirely on the feet, with Font leaning on his jab and pressure, while Martinez answered with power shots and steady kicks. Late in the contest, the younger fighter even put Font on the canvas, closing strong in front of a crowd that roared until the final horn.

Martinez first broke through at Combate Global, where he twice captured the bantamweight title. That success opened the door to Dana White’s Contender Series in 2024, where he outpointed Xavier Franklin to earn a UFC deal.

A year later, he delivered a knockout win against Saimon Oliveira in Mexico City that put his name on the radar and earned him a bonus. Adding the Font victory now moves him to 13-1 as a professional with nine consecutive wins.

The Martinez name is already familiar in MMA circles. His sister Melissa also fought in the UFC after her run as a kickboxing standout. She recently chose to retire as David continues to carry the family name in prizefighting.

Noche UFC was a milestone for Mexican talent, with every native-born fighter on the card picking up wins. Martinez contributed to that clean sweep, stepping in on short notice and leaving with a career-defining result.

