Noche UFC: Rob Font vs. David Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

UFC veteran Rob Font takes on David Martinez in a bantamweight clash in the co-main event of Noche UFC. Font has been a regular fixture in the top 10 for years but endured a rough stretch before regrouping with a move to Tristar Gym in Montreal.
The change has paid off with consecutive decision wins, first over Kyler Phillips and then over Jean Matsumoto. Now he is looking for a third straight victory to prove he is still a step ahead of the next generation.
Martinez is one of those rising names determined to test him. The 27-year-old prospect earned his UFC contract with a highlight finish on Dana White’s Contender Series and made good on his debut in March by stopping Saimon Oliveira inside a round. He wasn’t originally scheduled for Font, but when Raul Rosas Jr. pulled out, Martinez jumped at the chance.
Fans can catch Noche UFC live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, September 13. The prelims begin at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, streaming on ESPN+ in the United States.
