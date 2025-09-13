Noche UFC: Rob Font vs. David Martinez: Live round-by-round updates

UFC veteran Rob Font takes on David Martinez in a bantamweight clash in the co-main event of Noche UFC. Font has been a regular fixture in the top 10 for years but endured a rough stretch before regrouping with a move to Tristar Gym in Montreal.

Ad

The change has paid off with consecutive decision wins, first over Kyler Phillips and then over Jean Matsumoto. Now he is looking for a third straight victory to prove he is still a step ahead of the next generation.

Martinez is one of those rising names determined to test him. The 27-year-old prospect earned his UFC contract with a highlight finish on Dana White’s Contender Series and made good on his debut in March by stopping Saimon Oliveira inside a round. He wasn’t originally scheduled for Font, but when Raul Rosas Jr. pulled out, Martinez jumped at the chance.

Ad

Trending

Fans can catch Noche UFC live from the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio on Saturday, September 13. The prelims begin at 3:00 PM ET / 12:00 PM PT, followed by the main card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, streaming on ESPN+ in the United States.

Stay with Sportskeeda MMA for play-by-play updates, live coverage, and all updates:

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.