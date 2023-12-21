"Is this one deemed appropriate" - Helen Yee addresses Pearl Davis's dissatisfaction with her outfit

Pearl Davis and Helen Yee continued their social media discussion about what is and isn’t inappropriate for women to wear.

Davis is a social media content creator with over 1.94 million YouTube subscribers. The controversial cultural commentator is known for voicing her opinions about societal trends, including an ongoing segment where she questions the fashion choices women make.

Meanwhile, Yee is a highly-respected content creator who primarily covers MMA. She is often seen alongside her partner, The Schmo, as they interview fighters and host their podcast, "The Schmozone.”

When she’s not covering MMA, Yee is training to potentially qualify for the Olympics as a swimmer. Therefore, the sports reporter tends to share updates about her progress on social media.

Over the last month, Yee and Davis have frequently engaged in friendly banter on Twitter, as the latter doesn’t believe the former’s swimsuits are appropriate. The latest update came from the popular YouTuber saying this to the MMA reporter on Twitter:

“.@HelenYeeSports I thought I saw improvement but here we are again! #ideem this outfit inappropriate- cover the boobs and get a 1 piece!”

Yee recently responded with the following message:

“I’m sorry, @pearlythingz I was waiting for my new one piece suits to arrive which they just did. Is this one deemed appropriate for swim practice tomorrow?”

Pearl Davis gives Helen Yee credit for not getting offended

Pearl Davis tends to generate impressive social media numbers by combining her legitimate opinions with controversial tactics that get people frustrated and wanting to debate. When it comes to Helen Yee, the Olympic hopeful doesn’t seem affected by what Davis has to say about her swim attire.

Following the previous message from Yee, Davis responded by saying this on Twitter:

“I want to point out here that men would be more likely to date Helen due to her response to my #ideem challenge! Men don’t generally like women that get offended by everything”

At the end of the day, Yee benefits from the social media exposure presented by Pearl Davis. As for Yee’s Olympic dreams, only time will tell if she can make the MMA community proud by silencing the doubters.

