"Is he parking for everyone?" - Paulo Costa savagely trolls Sean Strickland for his accessories ahead of UFC 293

UFC middleweight Paulo Costa has lived up to his reputation as a troll by taking aim at Sean Strickland ahead of the American's title bout this weekend.

Costa, who himself is preparing to take on Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 next month, is known for his hilarious antics online. The fan-favorite Brazilian routinely trolls his fellow fighters and does not hold back.

This week, 'Borrachinha' opted to take a shot at fellow troll Sean Strickland, who will face Israel Adesanya for the middleweight title at UFC 293 on Saturday. Costa shared a photo of Strickland doing a meet-and-greet with his fans. In the image, 'Tarzan' is posing for the picture while wearing a belt that appears to show him having three separate car keys.

Costa posted on X (formerly Twitter):

"This mtfk held his 3 cars in belt at same time? Or is he parking for everyone else?"

Expand Tweet

Fans of Costa and Strickland saw the funny side of the post, with one suggesting the Brazilian should share his "secret juice" to help him see sense.

"Give him some secret juice to help clear his mind."

Expand Tweet

'Tarzan' is yet to respond to Costa's trolling, likely due to his preparations for his title fight. Strickland's clash against 'The Last Stylebender' in Sydney marks not only his first shot at UFC gold but also the first time he has fought outside of the US in over five years.

UFC light heavyweight believes Israel Adesanya vs. Sean Strickland will be competitive

The general consensus among fans is that Israel Adesanya will have little trouble in picking up the victory against Sean Strickland this weekend. 'The Last Stylebender' has opened as a -600 favorite to retain his belt.

However, Anthony Smith feels that the fight may not be as clear cut as some think. Speaking on the latest episode of the Believe You Me podcast, 'Lionheart' backed Strickland to be able to hold his own in the fight:

"People are going to tell me I'm crazy. I think he's got the skills to keep it interesting. I don't think he'll win, but it's not gonna be a one-sided beating like a lot of people believe it's going to be."

Catch Anthony Smith's comments here (6:40):