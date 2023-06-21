"Is he putting himself in these positions?" - UFC veteran advises 'wild man' Conor McGregor to 'lay low' in the wake of sexual assault controversy

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman following Game 4 of the NBA Finals. The former double champ was accused of aggressively kissing the woman and forcing her to perform oral sex, according to TMZ Sports.

While no charges have been brought, UFC veteran Matt Brown questioned how 'The Notorious' keeps winding up facing such accusations. Speaking on his podcast The Fighter vs. The Writer, 'The Immortal' stated:

"Is Conor putting himself in these positions where people have the opportunity to make these types of allegations? In my opinion, not that I'm anyone to tell anyone how to live their life, but I would lay low if I was him. If someone is making these allegations, that means at minimum, there are people around that had the opportunity to make these allegations. There were other women at least in the same room that he was speaking to, or hanging out with, or something. It has to be a minimum at that."

Matt Brown added:

"If he's not in the vicinity of other women then they can't make these allegations, but if they're even in the vicinity, then that potential - especially if he's partying or doing whatever he's doing, being a wild man or whatever - now, you have the potential for these allegations."

Check out Matt Brown's comments on Conor McGregor below (starting at the 20:17 mark):

Brown added that while he is unsure if the allegations are true, McGregor's decision-making needs to be questioned. 'The Notorious' has denied the allegations against him.

Conor McGregor shares prediction for UFC return

Conor McGregor has not entered the octagon since breaking his leg at UFC 264 nearly two years ago. The former double champ is currently serving as a coach on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Michael Chandler. Both fighters have suggested they will clash sometime later this year.

Speaking with Megan Olivi, "The Notorious" shared his prediction for his return fight, stating:

"I'm going to kick this guy in the head. He's just tailor-made for being kicked all over the place, and that's what I'm aiming for. I'm aiming to wrap this steel bar around the opponent, and you're going to see a visual of the leg hanging off, and then you're going to see a visual of a head hanging off. I'm excited for that, and I'm motivated for that. Steady making my way towards it."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on Michael Chandler below (starting at the 3:40 mark):

Despite fans speculating the bout will not happen, both fighters have insisted that it will. The timing remains unclear since McGregor is believed to have missed the USADA testing pool deadline.

