Is Ronda Rousey a UFC Hall of Famer?

Former UFC women's bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame in 2018. With this, Rousey became the first female inductee into the HoF group for the promotion.

Ronda Rousey became the face of women's combat sports after her dominant title run in the UFC. 'Rowdy' was crowned the bantamweight champion after the UFC acquired Strikeforce in 2011, where Rousey was the last women's bantamweight champion. Known for being a world-class judo practitioner, Ronda Rousey held on to the 135 lbs strap from 2012 to 2015.

Liz Carmouche was Ronda Rousey's first victim when she first stepped onto the UFC canvas. The fight ended in the very first round when Rousey caught Carmouche in a submission choke. After the victory, Ronda Rousey went on a spectacular six-fight winning streak to prove her caliber as an elite MMA athlete.

There is more to Ronda Rousey's success as an athlete apart from her decorated MMA career. The Californian also broke barriers by showcasing that women athletes can be just as entertaining, if not more, than their male counterparts.

In 2011, UFC president Dana White infamously remarked that women would never compete in the UFC. This made Rousey's success all the more special as she became one of the biggest superstars that the promotion had ever seen.

"I am not the first person who had the ability to do this, but I am here because I am the first person you took the time to watch," Rousey told the crowd at the Pearl Theatre during her induction speech. "That you put the energy into supporting. Because of you, I am the first woman standing up here accepting this incredible honor. May I be the first of many."

When did Ronda Rousey start her pro-MMA career?

Ronda Rousey bagged the bronze medal in the women's Judo in the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing, China. With this, Rousey created history by becoming the first ever American woman to secure an Olympic medial in judo.

Ronda Rousey ventured into MMA after retiring from Judo at the age of 21. Hayastan MMA Academy introduced Rousey to her initial training in MMA. She made her amateur MMA debut in August of 2010 and finished her first opponent via an armbar submission in 23 seconds. Two fights later, she would begin her pro career.

Advertisement

Aug6.2010



4 years ago today,@RondaRousey made her Amateur MMA Debut,



& Submitted Hayden Munoz by Armbar pic.twitter.com/M9GQkKDaFE — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) August 6, 2014

Ronda Rousey brought remarkable change by becoming one of the most talked about female athletes in the world. Her achievements inside the cage will certainly be an inspiration for many generations to come.