Is Said Nurmagomedov related to UFC superstar Khabib Nurmagomedov?

UFC fighter Said Nurmagomedov is not related to UFC lightweight star Khabib Nurmagomedov. Many people wrongly believe them to be brothers, but 'The Eagle' once clarified in an interview that he is not related to the bantamweight prospect.

"“Of course I know him [Said Nurmagomedov]. He’s a very good friend. He’s an amazing fighter. But he’s not my cousin even though we have the same name. He has a very big chance in the UFC.” said Khabib Nurmagomedov

Said Nurmagomedov also stated in an interview that people often confuse the two fighters and falsely believe they are related.

"It happens frequently. Even in Abu Dhabi, I get that. Not Khabib specifically, but they think we're all the same. But it doesn't bother me, though." Said Nurmagomedov said.

Said Nurmagomedov is a fighter to look out for in the bantamweight division

Said Nurmagomedov is a Russian MMA fighter with a professional record of 14-2 who competes in the bantamweight division in the UFC. The 29-year-old made his UFC debut in July 2018 at UFC 133. The Dagestani fighter defeated Justin Scoggins on his debut via split decision.

In his second outing, Nurmagomedov delivered a jaw-dropping knockout against Ricardo Ramos at UFC Fight Night 144. The Dagestani fighter landed a beautiful spinning back kick to Ramos and then finished him in the first round of the fight.

The 29-year-old then fought Raoni Barcelos, who handed the Russian fighter his first loss in the UFC.

But Nurmagomedov came back and made a really strong statement in his last fight against Mark Striegl at UFC Fight Night 180. The Dagestani fighter knocked out Striegl in the very first minute of the opening round of the fight. This made many MMA fans around the world take notice of the 29-year-old fighter.

