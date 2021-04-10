Is it still possible to enter UFC best seats for UFC 261?

UFC announced a sweepstake for MMA fans to possibly watch UFC 261 live from the arena - for free. Still, despite having a day left before the sweepstake ends, fans will not be able to enter the contest, as per UFC's best seats page.

On March 16, Dana White announced that UFC 261 will mark the return of fans to the arena. The promotion has been conducting events with no gate revenues for more than a year.

White said the pay-per-view event will take place at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. On the same day, the UFC announced the best seats sweepstakes contest for UFC 261, which began on March 26, 2021, at 9:00 AM Pacific Standard Time, and was expected to end on Sunday, April 11 at 11:59 PM Pacific Standard Time. However, it is not possible for the fans to partake in the contest.

Tickets for UFC 261 went up on sale on March 26, and according to White, all the tickets were sold out in less than 15 minutes. The UFC president took to his Twitter account and noted that the upcoming PPV event recorded one of the fastest sell-outs in UFC history. 15,000 fans will be in attendance at UFC 261.

Thank you UFC fans!!!



- Sold out in minutes. One of the fastest sell outs in UFC history.

- Arena record for highest gross.

- 15k attendance

I will see you in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/mPwmOf4Saa — danawhite (@danawhite) March 26, 2021

UFC 261 is one of the most stacked cards of 2021

UFC 261 will feature three title fights. Kamaru Usman will go up against Jorge Masvidal in a rematch, which will also be his fourth title defense. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' last fought Usman in July last year and secured a convincing victory over 'Gamebred'. He then faced Gilbert Burns at UFC 258, and outpointed his former teammate via TKO in the third round.

UFC strawweight champion Weili Zhang will also defend her belt opposite Rose Namajunas. The Chinese fighter engaged in a five-round war against Joanna Jedrzejczyk in her last outing. Her opponent, Namajunas, is coming off a hard-earned victory over Jessica Andrade, who will face Valentina Shevchenko in a women's flyweight title bout.

Andrade decided to move up a weight class to flyweight following her loss opposite Namajunas. After a dominant win over Katlyn Chookagian, she established herself as the No.1 contender in the 125-pound weight class.

UFC 261 is stacked 🤩 pic.twitter.com/eQq8DMVhTj — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 16, 2021