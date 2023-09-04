"Is this...... Bullying?" - Ciryl Gane records historic strike differential stats against Serghei Spivac, fans react

Ciryl Gane made a triumphant return to MMA as he outclassed Sergey Spivak en route to a second-round TKO win at UFC Paris. As per the official stats, the Frenchman vastly outlanded Spivak 109 to 11 in terms of significant strikes during the bout.

The strike differential is the largest in a round 1 or 2 finish in the last 21 years. The absurd strike differential has caught fight fans by surprise, forcing numerous UFC supporters to take to Twitter to record their reactions. Take a look at a few.

A concerned fight fan, @fuckronaut777 wrote:

"Was watching that fight and going 'is this...... Bullying'. "

In a rather salty reaction, @iamthemisterx wrote:

"That only shows 2 things: Spivak sucks [and] Spivak forgot how to do [a] takedown. Gane is not champ material. Jon Jones proved it and Pavlovich or Aspinall will prove it again."

Another user @gordy_kegs wrote:

"Jeeeeeeze, I didn’t realize it was this one-sided."

Fight fan @MeShawn143 opined:

"It's not that he's that good it's [that] the other guy is that bad. Terrible matchmaking."

In a pun-filled reaction, @bennykanoff poked fun at the Spivak's moniker - 'The Polar Bear,' saying:

"Most damage done to a polar bear since global warming."

In another hilarious response, @BarneyStinson13 wrote:

"Spivak on 400 ping."

@RazhanHameed wrote:

"Serghei "The punching bag" Spivac."

@gunhillroad lauded Jon Jones' dominant win over Gane, tweeting:

"Now we know how good John is."

In a possible dig at Gane's failures at title fights, @vicdamonesports wrote:

"Gane be killing mfs who haven’t won championships, don't he?"

Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak: 'Bon Gamin' reveals what he plans to do with the performance bonus

Ciryl Gane came away with the Performance of the Night bonus of $50k for his spectacular TKO over Sergey Spivak at UFC Paris. And it seems he has the perfect plan to make good use of the bonus check.

During an interview with TNT Sports, when the reporter informed the fighter about his POTN win, a surprised Gane quickly revealed that he plans to buy a new watch with his winnings.

'Bon Gamin' is 12-1 as a professional mixed martial artist with wins over heavyweight titans including Derrick Lewis and Tai Tuivasa.

Although he has come short in both of his past title shots, the 30-year-old reaffirmed that he is still on the hunt for the heavyweight championship during his post-fight interview at the Accor Arena.