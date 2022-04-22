UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, April 23, 2022?

The UFC is returning to the Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade event that takes place on Saturday, April 23, 2022. The dynamic card will be headlined by a women's strawweight bout between former champion Jessica Andrade and rising prospect Amanda Lemos.

The co-main event of UFC Fight Night will feature a heavyweight showdown between surging talent Alexander Romanov and Chase Sherman. The latter was released on April 12 before being pulled back in to serve as a short-notice replacement for Taner Boser, who withdrew due to an injury.

While it's a big opportunity for Sherman to prove his credibility, it will be a tough test as he takes on an undefeated Russian who sports a perfect 15-0 record.

In another exciting matchup, 40-year-old veteran Clay Guida will return to action, seeking his second straight win against a young prospect in Claudio Puelles. The 26-year-old will enter the bout on the back of a four-fight win streak.

Further down the card, No.14-ranked women's flyweight Maycee Barber will take on unranked Montana De La Rosa. Both fighters will look to record their second consecutive win when they meet at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

The preliminary card will start at 6 PM ET/ 3 PM PT, while the main card will get underway at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos to collide with title aspirations on the line

Amanda Lemos seems destined for a title shot in the near future. The Brazilian has been on a tear in the strawweight division, racking up five consecutive wins since December 2019.

As Lemos hopes to break into the top 15, she has been tasked with welcoming former champion Jessica Andrade into her old division.

After a failed attempt at Valentina Shevchenko's flyweight crown, Andrade will be returning to strawweight with title aspirations of her own. The 30-year-old will look to get back into title contention after suffering consecutive losses to Weili Zhang and Rose Namajunas towards the end of her previous run at strawweight.

Jessica Andrade is coming off an impressive first-round TKO win over Cynthia Calvillo at flyweight. However, her upcoming bout against her compatriot will certainly be a huge test in Andrade's return to strawweight at Fight Night this weekend.

Catch the promo for Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade below:

