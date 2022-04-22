UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade - April 23, 2022: Know the main card fighters competing at the event

The UFC is returning to its Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for the upcoming UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade event. The Fight Night event will go down this Saturday, April 23, 2022.

At the top of the fight card, Jessica Andrade will seek to make another case for a title shot when she meets rising contender Amanda Lemos in a strawweight bout.

The co-main event will see surging heavyweight Alexander Romanov go head-to-head against Chase Sherman, who is stepping in to replace Tanner Boser.

The main card of UFC Fight Night is scheduled to get underway at 9 PM ET/ 6 PM PT and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action.

See the entire main card for UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade below.

UFC Fight Night: Lemos vs. Andrade main card fighters

Here is a list of all the main card fights for this weekend's UFC Fight Night event:

Amanda Lemos vs. Jessica Andrade

Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman

Clay Guida vs. Claudio Puelles

Lando Vannata vs. Charles Jourdain

Maycee Barber vs. Montana De La Rosa

Amanda Lemos

Amanda Lemos (11-1) has been on a roll lately, racking up five consecutive wins in the promotion. Three of those wins came via first-round finishes.

In her most recent outing, 'Amandinha' fought to a split decision win against Angela Hill last December.

Jessica Andrade

Jessica Andrade (22-9) is coming off the back of a dominant first-round TKO win over Cynthia Calvillo last September. Prior to her latest win, 'Bate Estaca' went 1-3 in the promotion, losing to the likes of Valentina Shevchenko, Rose Namajunas, and Weili Zhang.

The Brazilian will move down from flyweight to strawweight for her upcoming bout at UFC Fight Night this Saturday.

Alexander Romanov

With a perfect 15-0 record, Alexander Romanov will take the co-main event spot at UFC Fight Night looking to score a statement-win. 'King Kong' has finished all of his opponents that he has shared the cage with.

His next opponent, Chase Sherman, is serving as a replacement fighter for Tanner Boser, who withdrew from the bout.

Chase Sherman

After dropping his last three fights in the UFC, Chase Sherman (15-9) was released from the promotion. However, he was brought back to serve as a short notice replacement for Tanner Boser as Romanov was left without an opponent.

The 'Vanilla Gorilla' now has another opportunity to prove his worth this weekend and potentially secure his future with the organization.

Clay Guida

Clay Guida (37-21) has alternated wins and losses in his last four bouts. While he has lacked consistency throughout his UFC career, he is coming off an impressive second-submission win over Leonardo Santos last December.

Claudio Puelles

Claudio Puelles (11-2) will step inside the octagon this weekend with the momentum of a four-fight winning streak. 'El Nino' most recently dispatched Chris Gruetzemacher with a third-round submission in December.

Lando Vannata

Lando Vannata (12-5) is coming off a split decision win over Andre Ewell last May. However, he hasn't been in good form lately, going 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Charles Jourdain

Much like his opponent, Charles Jourdain (12-4) will also enter UFC Fight Night this weekend on the back of a unanimous decision win. However, the 26-year-old has also lacked consistency in his recent bouts.

Maycee Barber

Maycee Barber (9-2) got off to a winning start in the UFC, recording three straight finishes after her TKO win in Season 2 of Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series. What followed was a two-fight losing streak which was halted with her recent split decision win over Miranda Maverick last July.

Montana De La Rosa

Montana De La Rosa (12-6) scored a second-round TKO win over Ariane Lipski in his latest trip to the octagon last June. Like her opponent, the 27-year-old will look to record her second consecutive win when the two clash at UFC Fight Night this weekend.

Watch the highlights of some of the fighters competing at the event:

Edited by Puranjay Dixit