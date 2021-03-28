Is UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou married?

Francis Ngannou is undeniably the most lethal knockout artist inside the octagon right now. However, outside of the fighting business, 'The Predator' is best known for being a soft-spoken figure with a down-to-earth attitude. Fans have often speculated on whether the 34-year-old has a better half in his life, but according to Celebs Couples, Ngannou is currently single.

The newly-crowned UFC heavyweight champion hasn't been seen in public with a significant other. Moreover, Ngannou has remained private on the matter.

Francis Ngannou was born in Batie, Cameroon, in 1986. He spent most of his childhood in poverty and worked in sand mines while growing up. Ngannou then developed an interest in boxing and decided to go to France to pursue a potential career in the sport. The Predator later transitioned to MMA and competed for the first time in the UFC in 2015.

Francis Ngannou commences his UFC heavyweight title reign

Francis Ngannou beat Stipe Miocic to claim the heavyweight championship at UFC 260. The two heavyweights collided in a rematch, having fought in 2018 before. The outcome of their previous fight was in favor of Miocic as the 38-year-old cruised to a comfortable unanimous decision win.

At UFC 260, it was evident that Ngannou significantly improved in all aspects which were exposed when he first fought Miocic. The 34-year-old displayed excellent takedown defense and wrestling skills. Ngannou then knocked out Miocic in the second round of the championship bout.

After the fight, former UFC light heavyweight kingpin Jon Jones stated that he is open to the idea of fighting Francis Ngannou, given that the former is paid handsomely. The Predator responded to Jones and noted that he would be willing to defend his belt against the latter.

Francis Ngannou said:

"For my opinion Jon Jones is the greatest of all time for mixed martial arts and him moving up is a good thing, a challenge that I would take. [...] I’m ready, any time soon even [Northern Hemisphere] summer, I will be ready to fight in July or August – whenever they’re ready, I’m ready.”