Is UFC heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic a full-time fireman?

Stipe Miocic works 12 to 24 hours shifts as a firefighter when he is not fighting in the UFC. The UFC heavyweight champion has even revealed that he plans on taking up a full-time job at the Valley View Fire Department, Cleveland upon his retirement from MMA.

While Stipe Miocic definitely does not need to work as a first responder to meet his daily needs, it is the humanitarian aspect of the job that lures him in. Talking about his reasons for continuing in the firehouse, Stipe Miocic told Bleacher Report in an interview:

"I like being there for a person that needs you. No matter if they're just a little bit sick or if they're in full [cardiac] arrest or something. Doing the best you can to get them stable and get them to the hospital … The whole fireman aspect, helping people any time, day or night, I just love it. I love every second of it, just knowing there's a chance I could help someone."

It was revealed in the #UFC260 press conference last night that Stipe Miocic did a shift as a firefighter paramedic (his part-time job) just last Friday.



Stipe Miocic is just another guy inside the locker room

While Stipe Miocic might be considered one of the most dangerous men on the planet, he is imparted with no special treatment inside the firehouse locker room. According to Miocic, the other firefighters made him clean the bathroom wearing his UFC belt after he won the heavyweight title by knocking out Fabricio Werdum. in 2016.

Speaking about his relationship with his colleagues, Stipe Miocic told Bleacher report:

"I love what I do because I go train, then I come here and it's a total 180. It's calm, collected. We talk about fighting but we also talk about work, about life, what we're having for dinner. It breaks me off from fighting, and it keeps me grounded. These guys check me a lot. I don't act like I'm better than anyone, but they keep me grounded."

Ken Papesh, Miocic's comedic partner and the station chief during the interview, further added:

"The firehouse is a brotherhood. You are the only person who's allowed to continually beat and pick on your brother. And that's the way it is here. Nobody outside is allowed to mess with us, but inside, it's constant. … When he got back from beating Roy Nelson [in 2013], the next shift he was here, he was mopping floors."