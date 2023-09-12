Is Valentina Shevchenko dating someone? All we know about her personal life

Former UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko returns to action this weekend against Alexa Grasso at UFC Noche. The event is scheduled to take place on September 16, 2023, at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas.

Naturally, there is much buzz around 'Bullet's personal life, especially any romantic partnerships. However, the former flyweight queen recently made her relationship status quite clear in a fan interaction.

Ahead of UFC 289, Valentina Shevchenko interacted with fans at a media day event. During the event, she found herself in a lighthearted exchange with a fan. Sharing the stage with Julianna Pena, the duo fielded questions from fans and the press.

One fan seized the moment to question:

"I've got two questions, both for Valentina Shevchenko. One, are you single? And two, do you want my number?"

Shevchenko tackled the question with grace and humor, answering:

"Thank you! I am single, but I am not sure about the number haha!"

Check out the exchange below:

Thus, we can conclude that Valentina Shevchenko is not dating anyone at the moment.

Valentina Shevchenko's mother, Elena, is a longtime martial arts practitioner and serves as the president of Kyrgyzstan's national Muay Thai association. She is also a former Muay Thai champion, while her father, Anatoly Shevchenko, served in the Soviet Navy's Pacific Fleet during the Cold War and played for the Kyrgyzstan national football team.

Shevchenko's journey into combat sports began early, influenced by her older sister Antonina and her mother's participation in Taekwondo. Valentina Shevchenko holds an undergraduate degree in Film Directing from the National Academy of Arts of the Kyrgyz Republic, where she was honored as a professor in December 2021.

Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov awarded her the Dank Order in April 2019, recognizing her significant contributions to her profession and her role in defending Kyrgyzstan's honor.

When Chael Sonnen started a rumor about Valentina Shevchenko being involved in a love triangle

In the past, former UFC fighter Chael Sonnen speculated about a possible connection between Jon Jones and Valentina Shevchenko. In an appearance on the 'Flagrant' podcast, Sonnen hinted at a romantic love triangle between the two fighters and suggested a shared history involving former UFC women's bantamweight champion Holly Holm.

Sonnen recalled an incident in which Shevchenko defended Jones after his arrest, leading Andrew Schulz to speculate that Jones may have been in a relationship with Holm before Shevchenko entered the picture. This theory sparked the idea that Holm might seek revenge against Shevchenko for allegedly "stealing" her man.

Sonnen also mentioned that Jones and Shevchenko were staying in the same hotel ahead of UFC 285. While this revelation prompted some doubts, Sonnen and Schulz contemplated the possibility of the fighters publicly disclosing their alleged romance, which would generate significant interest. However, it is worth noting that Sonnen's comments were mere speculations in an attempt to stir the pot ahead of UFC 285.

Speaking about the love triangle, Sonnen stated:

“Maybe Jon Jones was like, in an intimate relationship, perhaps with Holly Holm. And then Bullet Shevchenko came in and stole Jon Jones... And the Bullet who lives here got assigned to the March 4th card which Jon Jones headline. And they are in the same hotel right now. But imagine that happened and they came out and they told the world instead of hiding behind it. Imagine the interest you could possibly have.”

Catch Chael Sonnen's comments in the segment below (from 17:30):