"He could have someone who can guide him through the life" - Valentina Shevchenko has a piece of advice for Jon Jones

Valentina Shevchenko has given a two-fold piece of advice to disgraced former titleholder Jon Jones.

The Kyrgyzstani believes that what Jones needs the most is mentorship. In an interview with MMA journalist James Lynch, Shevchenko said:

"I would like that probably he could have someone, a person, who can guide him through life. And tell him what is important and what is not. And sometimes you just need to chill, relax (rather) than crazy thing. Because there are more things in life. But definitely I just want to wish him to find his way."

This comes after the former longtime UFC light heavyweight champion was arrested on charges of domestic violence and injuring or tampering with a vehicle last Friday in Las Vegas. Jones' latest brush-up with the law is his fourth arrest since 2012.

Shevchenko also has a piece of advice for how Jones can channel all his energy into something positive. According to her, 'Bones' should try to dedicate all his time and effort to practicing martial arts.

"Just focus on martial arts because martial arts is like pure happiness. Definitely a lot of work, a lot of struggles, a lot of dedication. But at the end of the day, it gives you everything. It gives you so much more back that you cannot be more happy."

Watch Valentina Shevchenko's advice for Jon Jones:

Valentina Shevchenko defends Jon Jones

This isn't the first time Valentina Shevchenko has expressed her support for Jon Jones after the latter was arrested. In March 2020, 'Bullet' took to Twitter to defend her fellow UFC superstar following another brush-up with the law. Jones was taken into custody in Albuquerque for driving while intoxicated.

Shevchenko said she was saddened to see MMA fans turn on Jones. The queen of the UFC flyweight division also said people shouldn't be quick to judge and that 'Bones' deserved the benefit of the doubt.

However, the latest turn of events indicate that Jones is a troubled person. As far as Shevchenko is concerned, she wants to see Jones pull himself together so he can finally return to doing what he does best.

