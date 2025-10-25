"Islam doesn’t let you scramble" - Belal Muhammad predicts easy night ahead for Islam Makhachev against Jack Della Maddalena

Belal Muhammad isn’t convinced Jack Della Maddalena can keep Islam Makhachev off him once the fight hits the mat.

Speaking ahead of his upcoming fight with Ian Garry, Muhammad broke down the upcoming UFC 322 title clash between Makhachev and Della Maddalena. He called it a matchup that heavily favors the former lightweight king.

Muhammad believes the moment Makhachev secures a takedown, the fight could tilt completely in his favor. He pointed out that Della Maddalena’s scrambling often leaves openings that a technician like Makhachev can exploit with submissions or positional control.

Speaking in an interview with Home of Fight, Muhammad said:

"If I'm looking at that fight stylistically, I think if Islam gets it to the ground, it's going to be an easy night. Islam's ground game is so good, and I think JDM [Della Maddalena] makes a lot of mistakes on the ground with his scrambling. He's very good at it, but I think that Islam doesn't let you scramble. If you scramble, he's good at locking in chokes or locking in arm triangles."

However, he added:

"But you still got to get it to the ground first, right? So it's funny. It's going to be good to see how he is on the feet with JDM, who's kind of tricky. But I think if it gets to the ground, it's time to get his hand raised."

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (5:30):

Makhachev, who ruled the lightweight division with a 15-fight win streak before moving up, will now chase two-division glory at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 15. His ground game remains his biggest weapon, backed by renewed confidence in his stand-up. Meanwhile, Della Maddalena, the newly crowned welterweight champion from Australia, brings crisp boxing and fast hands.

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach belives Islam Makhachev is a more favorable matchup than Belal Muhammad

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach, Ben Vickers, believes Islam Makhachev may not pose as tough a challenge as Belal Muhammad did.

As Della Maddalena prepares to defend his welterweight title at UFC 322, Vickers views the stylistic matchup as more favorable for his fighter. He noted that Makhachev’s grappling is dangerous, but believes Della Maddalena’s size and submission defense can hold up.

Speaking in an interview with Southern Cross Combat, he said:

“I like the matchup, I really do. I think it might actually be a bit easier than the Belal fight, just given the styles and that. Belal’s a bit more unorthodox, so a bit harder to cope with, whereas Islam’s a more traditional sort of striker. Obviously, a slightly smaller guy, and I don’t doubt that he’s going to put the weight on. There are two ways it could go. Does not having to cut weight help him, or does carrying that extra weight hinder his cardio? We don’t know how that’s going to play out yet."

