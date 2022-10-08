Islam Makhachev's striking is better than Khabib Nurmagomedov's ever was, says coach Javier Mendez

Islam Makhachev is getting ready for the biggest test of his career, a lightweight title fight against Charles Oliveira. His coach Javier Mendez seems confident and says that his fighter is even better than his former charge Khabib Nurmagomedov. 'The Eagle' will be in Makhachev's corner on fight night and believes it is his friend's destiny to be crowned the lightweight champion.

Makahchev has been a training partner and close friend of Nurmagomedov for over two decades, as the pair attended the same school and gym growing up.

Many similarities exist in their fighting styles, but Mendez feels that there is a clear difference in their level of striking. Speaking to MMA Junkie, the American Kickboxing Academy head coach said:

"Islam was smart enough to train with other people, he has great coaches at home that are working with him. His striking is further ahead than Khabib's ever was, only because of the fact that Islam was working year-round on his striking. "

Makhachev has been touted as 'the second coming of Khabib' by his coaches and training partners.

His striking is apparently better than that of 'The Eagle's', and Makhachev's wrestling is also seen by many as being more versatile than the chain-wrestling style employed by Nurmagomedov.

Islam Makhachev predicts a fiery encounter between him and Charles Oliveira at UFC 280

Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira will face off in the main event of UFC 280 in one of the most highly anticipated fights in recent years. Both fighters are incredibly well rounded and match up evenly in all facets of MMA.

Many MMA pundits are leaning towards a 'do Bronx' victory, based on the superior resume of the Brazilian. However, given the lack of top contenders on Makhachev's record, the Dagestani's potential as a mixed martial artist is shrouded in mystery.

Makhachev was recently interviewed by Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, where he was asked how he sees the fight going. The No.4-ranked lightweight responded:

"If Charles is going to come to Dubai, Abu Dhabi in very good shape, it's going to be like when iron touches together, like sparks. When I touch Charles, it's going to be sparks always. If he comes in very good shape."

Islam Makhachev did acknowledge the skillset of 'do Bronx' and hinted that it could be a tough fight. That said, the Dagestan native is confident that he will dominate the majority of the contest.

