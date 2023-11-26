'Islam Makhachev can run the gauntlet next year’ - Daniel Cormier reacts to the lightweight champion’s three-fight plan for 2024 

Islam Makhachev recently shared his plans for 2024, including the goal of fighting before Ramadan, which begins in March.

The news will no doubt come as a thrill to fans, but with the first three UFC pay-per-view events next year all having headlining fights, it's difficult to see where Makhachev could slot in.

But a former teammate of the lightweight champion, Daniel Cormier, has now laid out the path for Makhachev to trailblaze his way to divisional greatness.

Following his KO win over Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294, Islam Makhachev appears likely to face Charles Oliveira next. Should he not square off against the Brazilian, Makhachev is expected to clash with Justin Gaethje.

Cormier named another lightweight he believes the champion could face, should he win his first two fights in 2024, as 'DC' reacted to his former teammate's plan for 2024. He said this:

"What do those fights look like? Charles Oliveira first, we know that... Say Makhachev gets it done in March... Who would be second? Justin Gaethje. Gaethje has made his intentions clear, he's gonna wait [for a title shot]... He wants this fight because he feels he has a good style to fight Islam." [7:21-8:39]

Cormier continued:

"Third, I think we get Dustin Poirier. I think Islam Makhachev has an opportunity in next year, to run the gauntlet. Of all the most relevant lightweights that we have seen over the past 10 years, he can fight Charles, Justin, Dustin all in a calender year." [8:55-9:21]

Watch the video below:

Islam Makhachev's KO over Alex Volkanovski made Dricus du Plessis change his mind about the lightweight

Islam Makhachev and Alexander Volkanovski faced off at UFC 294 last month in an epic rematch of their UFC 280 clash in February.

'The Great' stepped up on 11 days' notice after Charles Oliveira was forced out of the Abu Dhabi matchup with Makhachev after suffering a nasty cut above his eye.

Whilst Makhachev has been arguably the most dominant lightweight fighter since the retirement of Khabib Nurmagomedov, his grappling-heavy style hasn't been adored by all sections of the MMA fanbase.

But Islam Makhachev's stunning head kick KO over Volkanovski confirmed what the Dagestani had been claiming for years, that he was more than just a Sambo grappler.

Dricus du Plessis recently shared his thoughts on Makhachev's incredible finish, saying this:

"I wasn't really a fan of Islam Makhachev, just the style and the way he fights... I didn't like to watch it. Now I have to take back my words and eat my hat, 'cause the man is so good. The way he just went out there and knocked out Volk, that was incredible."

Watch the video below (22:10):