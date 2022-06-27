Islam Makhachev challenged to fight Michael Chandler, Justin Gaethje before getting Charles Oliveira title shot

Charles Oliveira's coach Diego Lima doesn't think Islam Makhachev is deserving of a title shot yet. While the Chute Box chief acknowledged Makhachev's impressive skillset, he noted that the Dagestani standout is yet to fight an opponent ranked in the top five at 155 pounds.

According to Lima, Makhachev, like others before him, should be put through tougher tests like Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje before making a bid for UFC gold. Oliveira's coach also noted that Tony Ferguson couldn't secure a shot at undisputed gold even after notching a 12-fight win streak.

The Brazilian recently told Ag.Fight:

"I'm not belittling Makhachev. Makhachev is a monster. He's a hell of a fighter. In striking, on the ground... I know that. But which top 5 did he fight? You know?! See what Charles had to go through to get the belt. What everyone had to go through to get to the belt. What Ferguson... Even after 12 fights, couldn't get the belt. You got it?! So why will Makhachev achieve this? Why don't they just through him in the funnel? Why don't they give him Chandler? Why don't they give Gaethje to him? Why don't they give him a top 5? Didn't Charles need to go through Ferguson in a impressive way to get accredited?" [Translated by Brazilian MMA Legends]

Watch the clip below:

Makhachev is yet to fight a top five lightweight contender with his most notable opponents arguably being Dan Hooker, Bobby Green, Drew Dober and Thiago Moises. Meanwhile, both Chandler and Gaethje have come up short in their bid for lightweight gold against Charles Oliveira.

Thiago Moises believes Islam Makhachev is a tougher challenge for Charles Oliveira than Beneil Dariush

Currently riding a magnificent ten-fight win streak, Islam Makhachev is red-hot at the moment. Most recently, Makhachev was slated to finally fight a top-ranked contender in Beneil Dariush, before the latter pulled out after suffering an injury.

While Khabib Nurmagomedov is rooting for his protege to get a title shot next, Charles Oliveira is adamant about Makhachev being tested once against a top contender.

Having faced both Dariush and Makhachev, lightweight staple Thiago Moises recently noted who would be the tougher challenge for Oliveira. According to Moises, Oliveira is well-equipped to deal with Dariush's jiu-jitsu but could face problems against Makhachev's wrestling-heavy approach.

The Brazilian recently told MMA Fighting:

“Dariush uses his jiu-jitsu more and that would be good for Charles, who has enough jiu-jitsu to grapple with him. Makhachev has better wrestling, but he does more of an anti-game on the ground. If he can get [Oliveira] to the ground, he won’t grapple with Charles, I think he’ll just hold him there until time runs out. He’s a very smart fighter, so I believe it would be more difficult.”

