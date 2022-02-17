Islam Makhachev reacts to Beneil Dariush pulling out, wishes latter "speedy recovery"

Islam Makhachev has sent his best wishes after Beneil Dariush's withdrawal from their main event next weekend.

It was reported last night that Beneil Dariush would not be taking on Islam Makhachev on February 26, in what was initially supposed to serve as the headliner for the Fight Night event. An injury to Dariush has ruled him out of action, but instead of taking Makhachev off the card altogether, the promotion has been able to put together a backup plan.

The Dagestani competitor will now go head-to-head with Bobby Green. The same Bobby Green was in action as recently as UFC 271 last Saturday night when he put on a clinic to defeat Nasrat Haqparast.

Makhachev, who heads into the contest as the clear favorite, posted on social media regarding the change. He also did not close the door on a future meeting with Dariush:

"Different opponent, same goal. Also, I just wanna wish Beneil speedy recovery and best of luck. I truly believe we will face each other in the future. Соперник травмировался дали нового оппонента 26 февраля мы деле ! #ufc"

How close is Islam Makhachev to a title shot?

Many saw the Makhachev vs. Dariush match-up as a de-facto number one contender fight, especially for the Dagestani. If he'd been able to defeat Dariush, there likely would've been no doubt in the minds of UFC higher-ups that Makhachev is the one to challenge for the 155-pound title next.

Instead, though, he'll take on Bobby Green. Even if Makhachev wins dominantly, the UFC may think twice about giving him a chance to win the gold in his next fight.

That is because of the perceived gulf in quality between Dariush and Green, at least in terms of the rankings.

Still, with a nine-fight win streak and his last three victories coming via submission, it would be pretty hard to argue against Makhachev deserving a mention at the very least.

If he's really next in line for a title shot after beating Green, Makhachev will have to wait and see how the Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight pans out later this year.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim