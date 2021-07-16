Islam Makhachev claims UFC's top 10 lightweights are scared of him in latest fight preview

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev has gone on record to say that the top ten fighters in the UFC's 155-pound division are running scared of him.

In the latest fight preview video released by the UFC, the Dagestani fighter claimed that the higher-ranked fighters are scared of fighting him in the octagon.

"I have good striking, good grappling game and I have wrestling game too. But all these guys from top 10, nobody wanna fight... I think they're just scared." Islam Makhachev said.

In the UFC Vegas 31 preview, Islam Makhachev said he doesn't believe his upcoming opponent Thiago Moises will last a five-round fight. He said:

"I don't think he [Thiago Moises] can fight for 25 minutes. I'm going to finish him like my last opponent... I'm gonna finish Thiago and it doesn't matter who's next, I have to fight for the title."

The Dagestani fighter will take on the Brazilian in the main event of UFC Vegas 31 on July 17, 2021.

"We were supposed to fight" - Islam Makhachev believes he might face Rafael dos Anjos next

Ahead of his fight against Thiago Moises, Islam Makhachev revealed that he might face Rafael Dos Anjos next. Speaking to John Morgan, the 29-year-old said that he could be next in line to fight 'RDA' with a win over Moises at UFC Vegas 31.

"I was supposed to fight him [Rafael dos Anjos] in Abu Dhabi. He got Corona and they cancelled the fight and then I came to Vegas and I had an infection. We were supposed to fight, but maybe it’s next, I don’t know.” Islam Mkahachev said.

The Dagestani fighter also shared his excitement about headlining his first UFC event. Makhachev said:

“I’m excited because this is my first main event. Five rounds, this is good before they give me a title fight because I have to fight sometimes five rounds. I have to feel five rounds and I have to change my schedule for five rounds.”

Makhachev is currently riding a seven-fight win streak in the UFC.

