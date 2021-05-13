3 things you need to know about Islam Makhachev's next opponent Thiago Moises

Thiago Moises will face the toughest opponent of his career when he takes on Islam Makhachev at the UFC Fight Night on July 17. The fight finally marks Makhachev's return to the ring after multiple failed attempts to land him a ranked opponent.

The Dagestani fighter has even accused top lightweight competitors like Paul Felder and Rafael Dos Anjos of dodging him.

Islam Makhachev is set to return to the Octagon on July 17, multiple sources tell @bokamotoESPN.



While Islam Makhachev has finally found an opponent in Thiago Moises, the Brazilian doesn't even feature amongst the top 15 lightweight contenders in the UFC.

However, Moises is currently riding an impressive three-fight win streak that has landed him the fight against Makhachev. Ahead of the three-round lightweight fight against Islam Makhachev, let's take a look at three things you need to know about Thiago Moises:

#3 Thiago Moises is a former champion

Thiago Moises was a lightweight title holder at the Resurrection Fighting Alliance (RFA) before signing with UFC. Moises earned the vacant 155 lbs title with a spectacular submission win over David Castillo at the RFA 35 headliner.

Moises' helicopter armbar finish also got nominated for the 2017 Fighters Only World MMA Awards. He went on to successfully defend his title against Jamall Emmers at RFA 38 and Zach Freeman at RFA 44.

#2 Thiago Moises has never been finished in fight

It is important to note that Thiago Moises has never been finished in his professional career. All four of his career losses have come via decision, two of them in the UFC.

Thiago Moises currently sports a 15-4 professional record with three knockout wins to his credit. Moises has also been training in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu since the age of eight and has won six of his fights via submission.

#1 Thiago Moises is a staple at American Top Team

In addition to the in-cage experience, the 26-year old also has the added advantage of literally growing up in one of the best MMA gyms in the world. Regarding his posting in South Florida since the age of 17, Thiago Moises said:

"I grew up at American Top Team; it’s my second home. I got there when I was 17 years old and I’ve been sparring UFC fighters since then. I’ve been competing my whole life. I was 17 and sparring guys like Gleison Tibau, Dustin Poirier — big UFC fighters — so it’s a lot of experience. I grew up surviving in this jungle day-by-day.”