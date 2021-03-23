Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

Islam Makhachev 'doesn't agree' with Michael Chandler getting a shot at the UFC lightweight title

Michael Chandler will fight at UFC 262 against Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler will fight at UFC 262 against Charles Oliveira
Gabriel Colman
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified 5 min ago
News

Islam Makhachev does not think Michael Chandler is deserving of a shot at the UFC lightweight championship as he has only competed once in the promotion.

Michael Chandler, who made his UFC debut in a bout against Dan Hooker at UFC 257 last January, joined the promotion after a successful run at Bellator, where he was a four-time lightweight champion.

Meanwhile, Makhachev is emerging in the 155 lb weight class with the special help of now-coach Khabib Nurmagomedov, the lightweight division's former king.

Speaking to RT Sport in a recent interview, Makhachev explained why he does not believe that Michael Chandler should be fighting for the title.

"Honestly, I think [Charles] Oliveira deserves it. He's got a good win streak, but I don't agree with [Michael] Chandler being in there. He had one UFC fight, and he hasn't been tested. That first fight ended very quickly. I think [Justin] Gaethje or Dustin Poirier could've been fighting for the title. But [the UFC] always have their own plans," Makhachev said.

Charles Oliveira versus Michael Chandler is set to take place on May 15. The bout will serve as the main event of UFC 262 and will decide the new lightweight champion.

What does Michael Chandler expect to face against Charles Oliveira?

UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins
UFC 257 Poirier v McGregor: Weigh-Ins
Advertisement

Michael Chandler is well aware of the qualities of his next opponent, Charles Oliveira, who heads into the title fight with a winning streak of eight fights.

As good as Oliveira's qualities might be, 'Iron' believes that he knows the path to nullify them as he plans to make the Brazilian slowly crumble in the face of his sturdiness.

In an interview with MMA on Point in 2020, Michael Chandler explained exactly how he thought a fight against Oliveira would pan out.

"Weakness is still going to be his striking, as well as cardio and ability to make weight. I always look at the discipline and the character of the man. If you're a guy who misses weight on numerous times, you're also a guy who's gonna give up on yourself in a fight. So, That's what I would do. I would take him to the deep waters and make him give up on himself," Michael Chandler said.

Whoever gets the better at the end of UFC 262 will be the first new full-time lightweight champion since 2018, when Khabib Nurmagomedov started his reign.

Who do you think will become the next fighter to hold the 155 lb gold? Sound off in the comments.

Published 23 Mar 2021, 02:46 IST
comments icon
UFC Islam Makhachev Michael Chandler UFC Lightweight UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी