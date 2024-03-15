Islam Makhachev embraces Dustin Poirier's title challenge due to limited alternatives

Islam Makhachev has welcomed Dustin Poirier's title challenge following the American's incredible knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

The lightweight champion last competed against Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 294 and made it known that he would be eager to compete again in the first quarter of 2024.

But with UFC 300 including several of the division's top contenders, namely Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira, Makhachev has been left with few options for his next title defense, given the timeline of events.

The Dagestani is eager to return to the octagon in June after not being granted a fight before Ramadan, which begins in April. With Gaethje and Oliveira also set to compete in April, there is little hope that they will make a quick turnaround to be ready two months later.

Following Poirier's knockout victory, both he and Makhachev went back and forth on X about a potential clash later this year.

The 32-year-old was recently interviewed by MMAJunkie, where he discussed a potential clash with the former interim lightweight champion, saying this:

"I know Dustin does now deserve the title fight, but we don't have any options right now. Everybody's busy. But I want to fight three times this year, that's why why I have to call out someone, and Poirier is free now. He showed an excellent performance [at UFC 299] and scored a beautiful knockout. He is free now, he is healthy and I asked him to fight in June."

Watch Islam Makhachev's interview below from

Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier both joke about the guillotine amid fight talks

Dustin Poirier's victory over Benoit Saint Denis came via knockout, but 'The Diamond' was more than happy to try and end the fight via submission.

He latched on several guillotine submission attempts against his opponent at UFC 299, but did not find the success he was looking for. The guillotine is one of his most utilized submission attempts, but Poirier has never submitted an opponent with the choke.

Following his win over Saint Denis, 'The Diamond' joked that "you miss all the guillotines that you don't jump" and said he would never stop using the submission.

During Islam Makhachev's recent interview with MMAJunkie, he too referenced the American's guillotine choke with a wry smile, saying this:

"He's a top opponent too, he has a good guillotine." [2:40-2:45 in aforementioned interview]

The former interim lightweight champion recently took to X to share the following message with his potential next opponent, writing:

"Islam"

See Poirier's message to Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet