“Maybe I’ll submit Islam with it" - Dustin Poirier confesses to growing obsession with "jumping guillotines" in UFC fights

Dustin Poirier recently confessed to the growing obsession with the jumping guillotine, which he had attempted a number of times during his bout against Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299 this past Saturday.

Since the bout, the submission maneuver has taken a life of its own on social media, with the former interim lightweight champion also joining in on the fun by sharing a meme that shows him more interested in attempting the submission rather than sticking to his game plan. During his recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier mentioned that the jumping guillotine could be something he attempts against Islam Makhachev should he earn a title shot. He said:

"I'll never stop jumping guillotines either. He [Benoit Saint Denis] never took me down, I took myself down. I was like five times...Yeah [it's something I have to hit]. Maybe I'll submit Islam [Makhachev] with it...[The obsession started] probably a few years ago. Dude, don't be silly, jump the guilly, that's the motto."

It will be interesting to see whether Poirier could submit an elite grappler like Makhachev should he earn the next title shot, as he made a strong case with his win at UFC 299.

Dustin Poirier opens up about conversation with Dana White at UFC 299

Dustin Poirier has been riding high since his impressive win over surging lightweight Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

'The Diamond' basically took a massive risk by accepting the fight, as a loss to 'God of War' could have halted his title aspirations and resulted in a significant drop in the lightweight rankings. During the aforementioned appearance, Poirier mentioned that he had a conversation with UFC CEO Dana White following the win, which he noted served as a reminder that he is still a top lightweight. He said:

"It looked like I was talking to [Donald] Trump. I was talking to Dana [White]...I said, 'Hey, you want me to fight this young motherf***ers, huh? This is what happens.' That's what I told him."

