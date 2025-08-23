Islam Makhachev eyes "super fight" with Ilia Topuria: "We'll see about the weight" 

Islam Makhachev has his hands full with a potential clash with Jack Della Maddalena later this year. That being said, the former lightweight champion has already hinted at what could follow.The Russian star admitted he is interested in testing himself against Ilia Topuria in a potential blockbuster clash of champions. Makhachev is slated to move forward with his welterweight challenge against Della Maddalena, who recently captured the 170-pound belt by defeating Belal Muhammad.Meanwhile, Topuria has been on a stunning run, dismantling Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway before claiming lightweight gold with a knockout win against Charles Oliveira. With both men now positioned among the pound-for-pound elite, a meeting between Makhachev and Topuria would represent one of the most anticipated super fights in recent memory.During a recent Q&amp;A session streamed on Ushatayka YouTube channel, Makhachev said:&quot;There's some intrigue with Topuria. I'm also interested in that fight. Maybe we can make some kind of super fight. Or as I said, we'll see about the weight.&quot;Check out Islam Makhachev's comments below:As for his potential next opponent, Della Maddalena has looked sharp at welterweight. He enters the matchup unbeaten in the UFC and carrying the momentum of eight consecutive wins. Makhachev, however, has built his legacy on breaking elite opponents and sees this step up as the natural evolution of his career.Islam Makhachev addresses potential fight against Khamzat ChimaevIslam Makhachev has not ruled out the idea of sharing the octagon with freshly crowned UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. While Makhachev is expected to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the welterweight title later this year, questions around a possible showdown with Chimaev continue to build.Chimaev has competed at welterweight before and has left the door open for a return in search of a second belt. Both fighters are riding lengthy win streaks and sit among the pound-for-pound best.While fielding a fan question about a potential matchup during the aforementioned Q&amp;A session, Makhachev said:&quot;I’ll answer this here. I don’t want to open the door to any kind of conflict between our people. Well, we will see. I have a tough fight ahead of me.”