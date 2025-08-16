Jon Anik gets 100% real about Islam Makhachev competing at lightweight again, talks "dream matchup" against Ilia Topuria

Jon Anik recently shared his thoughts on Islam Makhachev potentially returning to the 155-pound division and possibly challenging Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title. The UFC broadcaster also asserted that if there was anyone who could put Topuria's perceived invincibility to the test, it would be Makhachev.After Belal Muhammad's title loss against Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 in May, Makhachev vacated the lightweight title and announced his move up to the 170-pound division. With the Dagestani grappling savant expected to face Della Maddalena in a welterweight title fight next, Topuria was booked against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 in June for the vacant 155-pound belt.Topuria beat Oliveira via first-round knockout and claimed the lightweight throne. While some were excited to see the Georgian-Spanish fighter become a two-division champion, many were dissapointed about a highly anticipated Topuria-Makhachev fight not materializing. However, Anik believes it could still happen.In a fan Q&amp;A session ahead of UFC 319 this weekend, Anik made his feelings about Makhachev's potential lightweight return for a &quot;dream matchup&quot; and said:I do think we'll see Islam Makhachev back at 155 lbs. That's the fight. That's the dream matchup. As for how it plays out, if I had to send anybody in there, maybe across two divisions, to beat Ilia Topuria right now, I would send Islam Makhachev. I think he's got a great shot if, in fact, he moves down.&quot;When UFC analyst predicted a potential Ilia Topuria vs. Islam Makhachev fightLast month, UFC analyst Din Thomas shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria potentially fighting Islam Makhachev and issued a bold prediction. Thomas recalled Makhachev's first fight against Alexander Volkanovski and claimed that Topuria could exploit the Dagestani grappling maestro's weaknesses.In an interview with Daniel Cormier, Thomas boldly predicted Topuria beating Makhachev in a potential clash and said:&quot;I think he beats Islam. I always thought he would beat Islam. Here's why. Because Islam, I think Islam had struggled with the Volkanovski fight. The very first Volkanovski fight, he struggled with getting underneath Alexander Volkanovski. Islam struggled to get underneath him to be able to take him down.&quot;He continued:&quot;He's gonna have a hard time getting underneath Topuria. He's gonna have a hard time getting underneath Topuria to take him down. If you don't take him down, he's getting knocked out.&quot;