Islam Makhachev issues two-word clap back to Colby Covington's callout

Islam Makhachev has fired back at Colby Covington's callout following comments by 'Chaos' during a recent interview.

Makhachev is currently the lightweight champion, whilst Covington competes in the welterweight division, one weight class above the Dagestani's.

'Chaos' is set to compete for the welterweight title against Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC 296. According to Colby Covington, should he win the title, he would like his first defense to be against Makhachev.

Covington blasted Makhachev during an interview with James Lynch several days ago, claiming that the lightweight king has many "holes in his game". He also revealed that Islam Makhachev has been talking to UFC matchmakes behind the scenes, hinting at a mutual interest in a welterweight title clash from both fighters.

The Dagestani took to X (formerly Twitter) earlier today to respond to Covington's callout, and he wrote this:

"Easy money"

See the post below:

Despite Islam Makhachev competing at a lower weight class than Colby Covington, he may not be the smaller of the two men.

Makhachev is regarded as one of the largest 155-pound fighters on the roster and has openly expressed his desire to move up divisions eventually. The Dagestani has even called out Leon Edwards, the man scheduled to face 'Chaos' next, as he hopes to become a two-division UFC champion.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov be in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 294?

Islam Makhachev will face off against Charles Oliveira at UFC 294 in October in an epic rematch of their clash last year.

The bout is set to take place in Abu Dhabi, and Oliveira will be going into enemy territory in an attempt to take back the belt he once called his own. Makhachev is currently a -350 favorite, and given his strong performance in their UFC 280 clash, you can understand why.

But Islam Makhachev's rematch against Charles Oliveira will have one major difference, he won't have Khabib Nurmagomedov in his corner.

'The Eagle' announced his retirement from coaching at the beginning of 2023, to the surprise of many, who felt that Nurmagomedov has taken to his new career seamlessly.

He has not returned to the sport in a coaching capacity yet, and according to Makhachev's head coach, Javier Mendez, Nurmagomedov won't be in attendance at UFC 294.

During an interview with Submission Radio, Mendez said this:

"No I probably don't think so, I think he has made his [decision]. He doesn't even want us talking about it, because everybody knows. Unless he changes it from him, you'll hear it from him. You won't hear it from me."

Watch the video below from 25:15: