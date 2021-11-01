"He just couldn't hold himself" - Islam Makhachev on Khabib Nurmagomedov's post-fight brawl with Conor McGregor at UFC 229

Having picked up yet another victory this past weekend at UFC 267, Islam Makhachev's stock has never been higher.

In a post-fight interview, Islam Makhachev spoke with RT Sports, where he was asked about his close bond with Khabib. The Dagestani was also asked to give his thoughts on the notorious incident between Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor's coaching staff post-UFC 229.

"There is a limit to everything. If somebody crosses that line, you can't control yourself anymore. In that moment he was pushed to the limit, he was overwhelmed by emotions and suddenly saw the man talking all that crap, and... He just could not hold himself. Anybody - not just me or Khabib - The thing is, we are not faking stuff or trash talking. We do not play games. If we seem to not like somebody, we do not like him for real."

Watch the full interview below:

Makhachev secured a first-round submission (kimura) win over No.6-ranked Dan Hooker, resulting in many fans calling him a future champion.

Islam Makhachev has the perfect coaching team to aid him in a run to the title, with his close friend and now coach Khabib Nurmagomedov a constant presence in his corner.

Is it likely Islam Makhachev will ever face Conor McGregor in the UFC octagon?

Depending on how their careers pan out over the next year or so, it is not completely unfeasable to imagine that Islam Makhachev might compete against Conor McGregor.

Makhachev does seem to be on the rise, while McGregor has undoubtedly been on the decline ever since his loss to Khabib. But such is McGregor's star power that all it would take is one high-profile win to see him compete for a UFC title again.

Should Makhachev be successful in his next two fights, he will most likely be left holding the lightweight belt. Considering McGregor's history with the team of Khabib Nurmagomedov, the UFC may well embrace the chance to revisit the old rivalry.

