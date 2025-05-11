Islam Makhachev lets his fists do the talking in cryptic video amid callouts

With his next bout unannounced by the promotion officially as of yet, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev posted a training video with only dots as the caption.

Makhachev has been vocal about moving to the 170-pound division and winning the second UFC belt to become a double champion. Previously, Makhachev’s close friend, Belal Muhammad, being the welterweight champion, stopped the Dagestani from transitioning.

However, 'Remember the Name' was dethroned by Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 earlier today, after which Makhachev confirmed his welterweight move in a social media post. During the octagon interview, newly minted champion Della Maddalena was also questioned about his thoughts on a future fight with Makhachev. 'JDM' accepted the challenge with open arms.

Meanwhile, Makhachev dropped a cryptic sparring plus training clip, the caption of which reads:

"…….."

Check out the original post below:

Makhachev plans to transition to welterweight but has no plans to vacate his lightweight gold. If that is the case, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will lock horns at UFC 317 for the interim strap, and the winner will face Makhachev later.

Islam Makhachev sends chilling warning to Jack Della Maddalena

Newly minted UFC welterweight champion Jack Della Maddalena plans to avenge his countryman Alexander Volkanovski by beating Islam Makhachev in his first title defense.

Volkanovski has locked horns with Makhachev twice in the past and lost both outings, one via decision and the other via knockout. 'JDM' plans to avenge 'The Great' as he said at the UFC 315 octagon interview to Daniel Cormier:

"I think it’s a beautiful challenge. You know, he’s pound-for-pound number one. I’m going the get him back for Volk."

After the bout, Makhachev fired back at the 'JDM' and wrote on X:

"You are not Volk I will show you different level. Keep my belt clean."

Check out Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev's comments below:

