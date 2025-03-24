Islam Makhachev makes feelings known as death toll in Gaza rises: "The whole world is just silent"

The MMA world has often seen Islam Makhachev's philanthropic side. One of the most unforgiving fighters inside the octagon has frequently been seen doing charitable acts outside the fight game. Additionaly, Makhachev also voices his political views through social media, including those about the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

The Israel-Palestine conflict is decades old, but ever since, the Hamas-led Palestinian militant group launched a surprise attack on Israel and killed over 1000 people in 2023. After the removal of militants from their territory, Israel launched a colossal bombing campaign, reportedly killing more than 50,000 people, half of them being women and children.

Recently, the Dagestani uploaded a story on Instagram, where he was seen talking about the Perils Gaza is currently facing:

Makhachev wrote:

"Imagine if 900 people died in four days in any other country - the whole world would be talking about it and mourning. But this is Gaza, and the whole world is just silent watching a small nation being killed, who fears no one and will defend their land until their last breath."

Check out the screenshot of Islam Makhachev's story below:

Screenshot of Islam Makhchev's story addressing the Gaza tragedy [Screenshot courtesy: @islam_makhachev on Instagram]

Matt Brown backs Islam Makhachev’s decision to delay Ilia Topuria fight

Many luminary fighters and pundits have recently weighed in on Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria's potential match-up. Topuria, after vacating his featherweight title, has decided to fight in the lightweight division, where Makhachev is the reigning champion.

Even though this match-up seems like a huge fan demand, the MMA world has to wait a while as Makhachev has rejected the idea of battling Topuria before he secures at least one win in the lightweight division.

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown recently expressed his views about Makhchev's decision, siding with him. As per him, the Dagestani does not need to prove anything and has made a good choice by rejecting the fight:

"I totally agree with what he [Islam Makhachev] said,- I don't need to fight another blown up 145-pounder and he is got a great point there"

Brown added:

"But what Ilia has done, I think he has earned the chance to fight for a title in basically every division"

Check out Matt Brown's comments in the video below:

