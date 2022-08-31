"He pushes us like crazy" - Islam Makhachev names the harder taskmaster between Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father Abdulmanap

Islam Makhachev with Khabib Nurmagomedov (left) Islam Makhachev with Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov (right) [Images courtesy: MMA Mountain and JavierMendezAKAPodcast via YouTube]

Islam Makhachev recently offered his perspective on whom he found a tougher taskmaster between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

During an interaction with ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, Makhachev discussed training with Khabib Nurmagomedov for the vacant lightweight title clash against Charles Oliveira at UFC 280. Makhachev also compared 'The Eagle's' coaching style with that of his late father Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

According to young Dagestani, training sessions with 'The Eagle' are more intense than intense than those with Abdulmanap. Here's what Makhachev replied when asked who runs the tougher practice between the father-son duo:

"I think Khabib. Now, he pushes us like crazy because he's always training hard but now he sits and just says, 'Hey, do like this this this, but now he don't feel how the heart, you know? That's why he pushes us so hard."

Watch Makhachev discuss training with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are long-time friends and training partners. The pair trained under the tutelage of Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov since childhood. However, with Abdulmanap's passing in 2020, 'The Eagle' took over the training duties.

Islam Makhachev claims he'll be ready for Charles Oliveira no matter where the fight goes

Islam Makhachev has been quite vocal about his intentions of taking Charles Oliveira to the ground en route to a finish at UFC 278 in Abu Dhabi. Many fans and MMA pundits also believe that Makhchev's best chance would be to tire his opponent by utilizing his strong wrestling base.

However, Makhchaev claims that he'll be ready to take on the Brazilian in every aspect of MMA. During the aforementioned interview with ESPN MMA, the Dagestani acknowledged Oliveira's skills and admitted that the Brazilian will pose a tough challenge.

However, he exclaimed that he'll be ready to dominate his opponent in every aspect of the game:

"I'm ready for [him], doesn't matter how many rounds it's going to be, where it's going to be, striking or grappling or wrestling match, I'm ready. I'm going to be ready everywhere."

Makhachev is a sizeable betting favorite in this fight against Oliveira. However, both fighters are high-level grapplers and have made significant improvements in their striking. It will be a huge challenge for both fighters, who are riding impressive win streaks into the fight.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Singh