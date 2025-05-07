Islam Makhachev planning to KO Ilia Topuria? P4P king sharpens his elbow strikes in training footage [Watch]

Islam Makhachev was seen sharpening his elbow strikes ahead of a potential fight against Ilia Topuria.

Makhachev, the reigning UFC lightweight champion and top pound-for-pound fighter, has solidified himself as one of the most talented grapplers in MMA, winning three of his five title fights by submission.

Meanwhile, the Russian powerhouse has evolved his striking skills, showcased in a first-round knockout against Alexander Volkanovski in an October 2023 title defense.

Earlier this week, Buka Martial Arts Academy in Dubai posted a video of Makhachev training his elbow strikes. The following caption was added:

"@islam_makhachev sharpening his elbows and training at BUKA GYM. Are we getting a fight announcement soon? 👀"

Watch Makhachev sharpen his elbow while training below:

Islam Makhachev last fought on January 18, defeating short-notice replacement opponent Renato Moicano by first-round submission at UFC 311. He has since been tied to rumors of fighting against Ilia Topuria, who recently vacated his featherweight title to pursue lightweight gold.

Makhachev could choose a different path in the welterweight division, depending on the UFC 315 main event result later this week.

Belal Muhammad tells Islam Makhachev to start preparing for next lightweight title defense

Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev are training partners, which has prevented Makhachev from pursuing a second UFC title.

On Saturday, May 10, Muhammad will defend his 170-pound throne against Jack Della Maddalena in the UFC 315 main event, potentially clearing the path for Makhachev if Maddalena wins.

While speaking to Jon Anik and Kenny Florian, Muhammad had this to say about advising Makhachev to prepare for another lightweight title defense:

“There's people, now they're waiting to see what happens this weekend, but I tell them, I would get your fight signed because I'm not leaving Montreal without the belt. I'm still gonna be the champ, so start your camp right now. Whoever you have in line, whoever you have in store, you're good.”

Check out Belal Muhammad's comments below (37:50):

