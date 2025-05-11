Islam Makhachev posts quick supportive three-word reaction after Belal Muhammad's UFC 315 title loss to Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 saw the rise of a new welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, as he defeated Belal Muhammad via decision. Islam Makhachev, a friend and part-time teammate of Muhammad's, shared a swift reaction to the result. The Dagestani fighter will likely move up to welterweight now to challenge Della Maddalena for his title.
Makhachev's desire to attain double-champ status is something he has made clear for several years. He cuts a massive amount of weight to make the 155-pound limit, and a move to 170 pounds would be a welcome change for him. Given his relationship with 'Remember The Name', he opted to keep his welterweight aspirations on hold until Muhammad no longer held the title.
Following UFC 315, Makhachev took to X to share a reaction to his friend and teammate's defeat to the Australian. He wrote this:
"Head up champ"
With Makhachev now expected to move up and challenge the newly-crowned champion, Ilia Topuria will likely face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. The lightweight champion has declared that he will not vacate his belt should he move to welterweight, meaning that Topuria vs. Oliveira could take place for an interim title instead.
Following his UFC 315 win, Della Maddalena was asked about facing Makhachev and said this:
"I think it's a beautiful challenge, he's pound-for-pound number one. I'm going to get him back for Volk [Alexander Volkanovski]."
