Islam Makhachev posts quick supportive three-word reaction after Belal Muhammad's UFC 315 title loss to Jack Della Maddalena

UFC 315 saw the rise of a new welterweight champion, Jack Della Maddalena, as he defeated Belal Muhammad via decision. Islam Makhachev, a friend and part-time teammate of Muhammad's, shared a swift reaction to the result. The Dagestani fighter will likely move up to welterweight now to challenge Della Maddalena for his title.

Ad

Makhachev's desire to attain double-champ status is something he has made clear for several years. He cuts a massive amount of weight to make the 155-pound limit, and a move to 170 pounds would be a welcome change for him. Given his relationship with 'Remember The Name', he opted to keep his welterweight aspirations on hold until Muhammad no longer held the title.

Following UFC 315, Makhachev took to X to share a reaction to his friend and teammate's defeat to the Australian. He wrote this:

Ad

Trending

"Head up champ"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Islam Makhachev's reaction to Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

With Makhachev now expected to move up and challenge the newly-crowned champion, Ilia Topuria will likely face Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28. The lightweight champion has declared that he will not vacate his belt should he move to welterweight, meaning that Topuria vs. Oliveira could take place for an interim title instead.

Following his UFC 315 win, Della Maddalena was asked about facing Makhachev and said this:

"I think it's a beautiful challenge, he's pound-for-pound number one. I'm going to get him back for Volk [Alexander Volkanovski]."

Ad

Catch Jack Della Maddalena's comments on Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.