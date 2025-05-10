Islam Makhachev put on notice as Ilia Topuria speaks out before UFC 315 clash

Ilia Topuria's next fight, as well as Islam Makhachev's, will be decided at UFC 315 on May 10. With the pay-per-view card fast approaching, the Spaniard has sent a message to the lightweight king.

Ad

The event will be headlined by a welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Should Muhammad retain his welterweight strap, Makhachev will face Topuria in a mega-fight for the title.

Should that happen, the lightweight title bout is expected to take place at UFC 317 on June 28, as part of the promotion's International Fight Week festivities. However, should Della Maddalena be crowned the new king at 170 pounds at UFC 315, Makhachev will move northwards and challenge the Australian for his belt.

Ad

Trending

With fight night just hours away, 'El Matador' has sent his potential next opponent a short message. Topuria uploaded a video to X of himself training, with the following caption:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Happy Saturday @MAKHACHEVMMA"

Check out Ilia Topuria's message to Islam Makhachev below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Topuria vacated his featherweight title at the beginning of 2025 to the surprise of many fans. According to 'El Matador', as well as UFC CEO Dana White, the brutal weight-cut he endured to make 145 pounds became too much. The Spaniard has moved to lightweight in search of a second belt, and has confirmed that if he does not face Makhachev at UFC 317, he will face former champion Charles Oliveira instead.

Islam Makhachev addresses potential Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena fights

With Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad being friends as well as part-time teammates, the duo do not have a desire to face one another in the octagon. Hence, should Muhammad lose to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Makhachev will almost certainly move to welterweight and challenge for a second belt.

Ad

With much speculation surrounding the future's of Makhachev and Topuria, the lightweight champion recently took to X to share an update on his mindset ahead of a potential move to welterweight.

He wrote this:

"This Saturdays main event will define what’s my next move is. But regardless of outcome that fight, I’m not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get real contender there!"

Ad

Catch Islam Makhachev's post regarding a fight with Ilia Topuria below:

Expand Tweet

Given Makhachev's claim that he won't vacate the 155-pound title even if he moves to welterweight, 'El Matador' could be left in an awkward position of fighting for an interim title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.