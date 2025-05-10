Islam Makhachev put on notice as Ilia Topuria speaks out before UFC 315 clash

Ilia Topuria's next fight, as well as Islam Makhachev's, will be decided at UFC 315 on May 10. With the pay-per-view card fast approaching, the Spaniard has sent a message to the lightweight king.
The event will be headlined by a welterweight title clash between Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena. Should Muhammad retain his welterweight strap, Makhachev will face Topuria in a mega-fight for the title.
Should that happen, the lightweight title bout is expected to take place at UFC 317 on June 28, as part of the promotion's International Fight Week festivities. However, should Della Maddalena be crowned the new king at 170 pounds at UFC 315, Makhachev will move northwards and challenge the Australian for his belt.
With fight night just hours away, 'El Matador' has sent his potential next opponent a short message. Topuria uploaded a video to X of himself training, with the following caption:
"Happy Saturday @MAKHACHEVMMA"
Check out Ilia Topuria's message to Islam Makhachev below:
Topuria vacated his featherweight title at the beginning of 2025 to the surprise of many fans. According to 'El Matador', as well as UFC CEO Dana White, the brutal weight-cut he endured to make 145 pounds became too much. The Spaniard has moved to lightweight in search of a second belt, and has confirmed that if he does not face Makhachev at UFC 317, he will face former champion Charles Oliveira instead.
Islam Makhachev addresses potential Ilia Topuria and Jack Della Maddalena fights
With Islam Makhachev and Belal Muhammad being friends as well as part-time teammates, the duo do not have a desire to face one another in the octagon. Hence, should Muhammad lose to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315, Makhachev will almost certainly move to welterweight and challenge for a second belt.
With much speculation surrounding the future's of Makhachev and Topuria, the lightweight champion recently took to X to share an update on his mindset ahead of a potential move to welterweight.
He wrote this:
"This Saturdays main event will define what’s my next move is. But regardless of outcome that fight, I’m not going to vacate my lightweight title! We might get real contender there!"
Catch Islam Makhachev's post regarding a fight with Ilia Topuria below:
Given Makhachev's claim that he won't vacate the 155-pound title even if he moves to welterweight, 'El Matador' could be left in an awkward position of fighting for an interim title against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317.