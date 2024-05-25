Islam Makhachev reacts to Arman Tsarukyan's prediction for Dustin Poirier fight, slams 'Ahalkalakets' for refusing title shot after UFC 300 win

Islam Makhachev has weighed in on Arman Tsarukyan's prediction for the former's upcoming title clash against Dustin Poirier. Additionally, Makhachev criticized Tsarukyan for turning down the opportunity to fight him.

Russia's Makhachev defeated Tsarukyan via unanimous decision in a closely contested fight in April 2019. Presently, Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion, whereas Tsarukyan is the No. 1-ranked contender in the official UFC lightweight rankings.

The Georgia-born Armenian, Tsarukyan, is fresh off a split decision victory over Charles Oliveira at UFC 300. Many expected him to face reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in a rematch, likely in June. However, Tsarukyan self-admittedly turned it down, citing that he took the first fight against Makhachev on short notice and won't repeat that error in their rematch.

Makhachev subsequently lambasted Tsarukyan and suggested that the latter turned down the opportunity to fight him three or four times. 'Ahalkalakets' hit back by seemingly accusing Makhachev of attempting to coerce him into accepting their rematch on short notice and putting him at an unfair disadvantage.

Meanwhile, the UFC scheduled Makhachev to defend his title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302 that'll transpire on June 1, 2024. In a recent interview with New York Post Sports, Arman Tsarukyan predicted that Makhachev would probably win at UFC 302. However, he added that if Makhachev chooses to strike, Poirier could knock him out.

In an ensuing interview with Vlad Kolos, Makhachev was asked about Tsarukyan's UFC 302 prediction. He responded by stating:

"Arman also said that he would finish Oliveira in the first round and won by split decision."

Moreover, Kolos alluded that Tsarukyan and others believe he made the right decision by avoiding a hasty turnaround and not facing Makhachev in a title fight at UFC 302. The champion replied by saying:

"Well, look, this is such a thing: anything can happen. And maybe he won't have a chance again. You can turn it any way you want. But no one usually misses title chances. For example, if I had been waiting for the title all my life and they called me, I would definitely fight for the belt."

Check out Makhachev's comments below (*translated quotes and video courtesy: Sport24 via @ChampRDS on X):

Expand Tweet

Watch Makhachev's interview below (comments about Tsarukyan's prediction at 4:48-5:08, remarks about Tsarukyan turning down the title shot at 8:30-9:10):

Islam Makhachev on the difference between Arman Tsarukyan and Dustin Poirier

Islam Makhachev has often expressed interest in pursuing two-division championship glory by possibly capturing the UFC welterweight title. Nevertheless, considering his scheduled lightweight title defense against Dustin Poirier and a potential rematch against Arman Tsarukyan, it seems Makhachev would stay lightweight for now.

On that note, Makhachev provided his take on the dichotomy between his two aforementioned 155-pound rivals. Around the 7:50-minute mark of his conversation with Vlad Kolos, the Dagestani fighter underscored that Tsarukyan boasts superior grappling skills than Poirier, but 'The Diamond' is the better striker. Makhachev said:

"They have different styles. Arman's a better wrestler. Dustin is definitely a better boxer. So Dustin is more dangerous in the stand-up."

Expand Tweet