Islam Makhachev reacts to Movsar Evloev's UFC 297 win plagued with knee strike controversy

Movsar Evloev's win over Arnold Allen at UFC 297 received praise from fellow Russian compatriot and UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, who took to X to congratulate the former on his victory. It was a gutsy, if not typical, performance from Evloev.

In his congratulatory message, Makhachev urged Evloev to never give up, perhaps hinting at how easily the Russian featherweight could have chosen the disqualification win after being on the receiving end of several illegal knees.

"Never give up. Let’s go Movsar #UFC297"

Evloev's win, while clear, was a showcase of both his strengths and limitations as a fighter. His ability to score takedowns was as advertised, as he executed several mat returns upon securing a bodylock, often kicking out Allen's legs whenever the Englishman kept his feet square.

However, he struggled greatly to keep his foe pinned to the mat, never grabbing the wrist to prevent Allen from posting up on his arms, or hooking his legs around the Englishman's to keep him from simply standing up. He did, though, show some improvements in his striking.

Evloev stunned Allen with a jab, stepping in to snipe him at the exact same moment that Allen himself stepped in for a strike of his own. He then rocked the Englishman with a follow-up right hand, and his efforts earned him a unanimous decision win to preserve his unbeaten record.

Has Movsar Evloev ever finished anyone in the UFC?

Prior to signing with the UFC, Movsar Evloev had finished seven of his 10 opponents, with only three decisions on his résumé. During this run, he captured and defended the M-1 Global bantamweight title. However, his win streak in the UFC hasn't been nearly as spectacular.

Check out Movsar Evloev getting his arm raised over Arnold Allen at UFC 297 in the clip below:

He has fought eight times in the promotion, but has failed to score a finish, as every win has ended via decision. Aware of his growing streak of decisions, the undefeated Russian sought to finish Arnold Allen at UFC 297, but didn't manage to do so.