Islam Makhachev provides immediate reaction after UFC 280 title fight against Charles Oliveira is announced 

Islam Makhachev provided an immediate reaction to his title fight against Charles Oliveira being announced during UFC on ABC 3.

Makhachev will finally get his shot against 'Do Bronx' as the duo are set to clash for the vacant lightweight belt at UFC 280 in October. The fight will take place in Abu Dhabi, and Makhachev seems confident that he will emerge victorious and capture the undisputed title. He wrote on Twitter:

"October 22, I’m bringing UFC Lightweight Belt back to Dagestan Inshallah @ufc."

The Russian has long been billed to succeed his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov as the next UFC lightweight champion. He finally has his chance after putting together a ten-fight winning streak in the 155 pound division.

The fact that the fight is scheduled to take place in Abu Dhabi could play to Makhachev's advantage as well. He has a considerable following in the Middle East, which was on display during his UFC 267 clash against Dan Hooker.

'Do Bronx', meanwhile, lost the title on the scale ahead of UFC 274 after missing weight by one-half pound. Oliveira proved yet again that he is the best lightweight on the planet with a trademark first-round submission win against Justin Gaethje at the Footprint Center.

The 32-year-old currently boasts an 11-fight win streak in the lightweight division. He captured UFC gold at UFC 262 with a knockout win against Michael Chandler, before defending the title against Dustin Poirier.

Can Islam Makhachev defeat Charles Oliveira and become a dominant champion like Khabib Nurmagomedov?

Islam Makhachev is one of the best wrestlers in the entire UFC. His ground game seems head-and-shoulders above every other lightweight.

That said, Charles Oliveira is the most decorated submission artist in UFC history. His striking has recently caught up to that level as well. Fans can expect an absolute barn-burner when the octagon door closes in October.

Makhachev's teammate and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov became the 155 pound king when he defeated Al Iaquinta for the vacant title at UFC 223. Makhachev's journey is following a smiliar path to that of 'The Eagle'.

Nurmagomedov dominated the division after winning the title—he made three successful defenses before his eventual retirement. Only time will tell if Makhachev can follow the same path and become one of the best lightweights in UFC history. For now, his primary focus will be beating Oliveira, which isn't an easy task by any stretch of imagination.

