Islam Makhachev receives Dagestan's Medal of Honor from Republic's head Sergei Melikov after hard-fought UFC 302 win

Islam Makhachev was able to retain his lightweight title as he defeated Dustin Poirier via fifth-round submission at UFC 302 earlier this month. It marked the third title defense for the lightweight champion - tying him with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, Frankie Edgar, and B.J. Penn for the most defenses in the division's history.

Makhachev was honored in his hometown of Dagestan by receiving the Medal of Honor from the Head of the Republic of Dagestan, Sergei Melikov. In footage shared and translated by Red Corner MMA, he stated, in part:

"I truly believe we shouldn't hold back from giving you the biggest praise. This is another great victory of yours. It's very important for us to keep winning in sports that have already become national for our people. The things Khabib achieved inside the octagon in his time as well as you have been doing yourself, they are truly signaling that we have conquered the octagon. The Dagestanis rule each and all of the eight corners of this cage."

He noted that the Dagestani people are proud of the lightweight champion, adding that the entire region was watching and cheering for him. Islam Makhachev responded:

"We know that you support us and watch us fight so we give our all not to let you down. We train hard to create every possible reason for us to keep winning. Thank you so much for your support. We're always told that you care and ask if our training camps are going well."

Check out Islam Makhachev receiving Dagestan's Medal of Honor below:

Islam Makhachev joins Khabib Nurmagomedov and his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, in receiving awards from the Head of the Republic of Dagestan. Vladimir Vasilyev, who preceded Melikov in the role, presented both with the Order For Services to the Republic of Dagestan in Dec. 2019.

Arman Tsarukyan provides timeline for Islam Makhachev rematch

While Islam Makhachev has expressed an interest in chasing double champ status, he likely has work to do in the lightweight division before receiving the opportunity. His UFC 302 victory over Dustin Poirier marked his first title defense against a lightweight opponent.

Arman Tsarukyan appears to be next in line to challenge for the lightweight throne and recently shared an update on when that bout could take place.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, 'Ahalkalakets' stated:

"It hasn't [been] confirmed yet so we're just waiting for the matchmakers... They need probably a main event in October in Abu Dhabi. And if [Khamzat] Chimaev wins [against Robert Whittaker], he could be in the main event in October and we can fight in November in Madison Square Garden. If not, we are probably going to fight in October because someone got to fight from Muslim fighters in Abu Dhabi."

Check out Arman Tsarukyan's comments on the timeline for his title opportunity below:

Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan previously clashed at UFC Fight Night 149, back in 2019. While the former won the bout via unanimous decision, it was viewed as one of the toughest tests of his career. Meanwhile, the bout marked the UFC debut for the latter, who was just 22 years old at the time and took the fight on short notice.