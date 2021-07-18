Islam Makhachev responds to Dana White wanting him to fight Beneil Dariush after UFC Vegas 31

Islam Makhachev pocketed a stellar submission victory against Thiago Moises at UFC Vegas 31. The Dagestani fighter claims to be primed to take on any top-tier lightweight contender next.

In the post-fight press conference, Makhachev responded to UFC president Dana White wanting him to fight No.3-ranked lightweight Beneil Dariush. Makhachev believes the bout against Dariush makes sense, as it would make for an interesting matchup. The Dagestani said:

"Beneil Dariush is really a good fighter. If they give me Beneil, it's a good fight. He is a nice guy, I know him a little bit. But he is number three, it's a big step for me too. He is tougher than all the three guys I called out."

Islam Makhachev added that he is a more accomplished fighter compared to his peers in the 155-pound division overall. He stated that his much improved striking prowess, combined with his grappling acumen, appears to have scared the rest of the roster.

"I have striking, I have wrestling, more than everybody in this division. I have grappling more than everybody in this division. That is why they're gonna run," added Islam Makhachev.

Also Read: Islam Makhachev named the 3 lightweights on his hit list after dominant UFC Vegas 31 win over Thiago Moises

"Nobody can stop me" - Islam Makhachev sends an ominous warning to the lightweight division

Following his first UFC main event victory tonight, Islam Makhachev envisions getting to the top sooner rather than later. The sambo practitioner stamped his authority with his second consecutive finish and wants to continue putting on such dominating performances.

In an interview with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, Makhachev talked about his intentions in the lightweight division.

"Now, I am beginning. I cannot shut up. I have to tell these guys, 'I'm coming.' Now I'm going to talk. Nobody can stop me... I have to be humble. [Thiago Moises] is very tough, but I made him tired and finished him."

Video: Full backstage interview with Islam Makhachev (@MAKHACHEVMMA). https://t.co/ycZ8PaRe4B — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 18, 2021

It appears that Islam Makhachev is ready to follow in the footsteps of his teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov and become the second Russian fighter to claim the UFC lightweight throne.

Edited by Avinash Tewari