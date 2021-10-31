Islam Makhachev reveals who he thinks will be his next opponent

Following Islam Makhachev's dominant victory at UFC 267, the Dagestani lightweight has revealed who he believes he should be matched up with next.

Makhachev did initially call for a shot at the 155-pound title. However, UFC president Dana White has since stated that a number one contender shot will likely be next for him.

Speaking at the UFC 267 post-fight press conference, which was uploaded to YouTube by RT Sport, Makhachev suggested he will face off against the loser in the upcoming lightweight title bout between top contender Dustin Poirier and champion Charles Oliveira.

"The loser of the title fight. It's either Poirier or Oliveira."

It seems very feasible that Islam Makahchev will be matched up with the loser of the UFC 269 main event. His win at UFC 267 against Dan Hooker was his first victory against an opponent ranked inside the top 10. A fight against a fellow top-five contender seems like the logical next step.

The winner of Poirier vs. Oliveira will most likely face off against the victor of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler, which takes place this upcoming weekend at UFC 268.

Islam Makhachev's other options

Due to the volatile nature of MMA, nothing is ever set in stone. With that in mind, it is worth considering the other options Islam Makhachev has, in case a clash with the loser of Poirier vs. Oliviera does not materialize.

The clear pick would be No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush, who is coming off a dominant victory over Tony Ferguson and does not have a fight scheduled. The only possible issue is that Dariush and Makhachev are both managed by Dominance MMA.

Alternatively, Islam Makhachev could turn to the loser of Chandler vs. Gaethje, both of whom are top-five lightweights.

Regardless of who the 30-year-old fights next, it stands to reason that he is only one more win away from a shot at the UFC lightweight belt.

