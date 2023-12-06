Islam Makhachev's coach believes Arman Tsarukyan is a "tough fight" for the Dagestani, speculates on timeline for potential clash

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev's coach seems to believe that Arman Tsarukyan is a tough matchup for the Dagestani fighter.

In April 2019, their closely-contested three-round lightweight bout witnessed Islam Makhachev defeat Arman Tsarukyan via unanimous decision. In the ensuing years, Makhachev captured the UFC lightweight championship, whereas Tsarukyan is now the No. 4-ranked UFC lightweight contender.

In the latest edition of the Javier Mendez podcast, Islam Makhachev's coach, Javier Mendez, addressed the possibility of a Makhachev vs. Tsarukyan rematch. Tsarukyan is fresh off a first-round KO win against Beneil Dariush on December 2, 2023.

Podcast hosts Javier Mendez and Len alluded that Tsarukyan has called for a fight against Makhachev next. Additionally, they indicated that French Special Forces veteran, the No.12-ranked lightweight Benoit Saint Denis, also called Makhachev out.

They also discussed a few other potential Makhachev opponents – No.8-ranked Rafael Fiziev, the No.2-ranked Justin Gaethje and the No.1-ranked Charles Oliveira.

Javier Mendez suggested that Gaethje and Oliveira ought to be next in line for a shot at Makhachev's lightweight title. He indicated that it'd be unfair if Tsarukyan or someone else leapfrogs Gaethje and Oliveira into a fight against Makhachev. The AKA (American Kickboxing Academy) coach stated:

"I saw the replay [of Dariush vs. Tsarukyan], and it was very impressive. And definitely, because they [Tsarukyan and Makhachev] have had history, and the fight was a very tough fight for Islam. You would think that the UFC being the marketing machine that they are, that they're always looking for intriguing matchups. But I think honestly, there's too many people ahead of him [Tsarukyan]. And I think Justin Gaethje and Charles [Oliveira] are ahead of him. So, I think that that's something that they can hold later."

He added:

"But I think, honestly speaking, who we're probably gonna be looking at, I would imagine, would be Charles or Justin. And Arman would be later. But I think he's going to have to have one more fight – and not because he has to have one more fight – because probably by the time he comes around, he's not gonna want to settle and not do nothing. So, that's what I think."

Check out Mendez's comments below (0:05):

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan: Javier Mendez on the possible rematch

For years, Arman Tsarukyan has consistently maintained that he's capable of beating Islam Makhachev if the two were to clash again. Following Tsarukyan's spectacular victory over Beneil Dariush this month, many have been lobbying for the UFC to have him fight Makhachev for the UFC lightweight championship next.

Javier Mendez and Len acknowledged that Makhachev and Tsarukyan have evolved from grappling-centric to well-rounded fighters who can strike well. Mendez further reiterated that the Makhachev-Tsarukyan rematch won't transpire anytime soon but would be interesting nonetheless.

At the podcast episode's 15:50-minute mark, the AKA coach speculated that Makhachev could face Gaethje and old foe Oliveira next, in any of two orders, and only later fight Tsarukyan.

