Islam Makhachev's coach comes clean on Khabib Nurmagomedov’s most overlooked weapon

Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov are arguably the two best lightweight fighters in the history of MMA. The duo have displayed unprecedented levels of dominance, and hold a combined record of 56-1. Makhachev is often referred to as a more well-rounded version of Nurmagomedov, with the current lightweight champion's striking being regarded as far better than that of 'The Eagle'.
But according to Javier Mendez, the MMA coach of both Makhachev and Nurmagomedov, the former lightweight champion's most underrated asset was his striking.
Mendez recently appeared on the Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry. He recounted a story about Nurmagomedov's final training camp ahead of his UFC 254 against Justin Gaethje, in which the Dagestani fighter had suffered a broken toe during the training camp.
Mendez said:
"He was killing these guys, I'm telling you. His last fight with Gaethje, he was beating up everybody with a broken foot and all. He was beating up everybody in stand-up at the gym. All the killers, one by one he'd destroy them all in stand-up. All of them. Usman [Nurmagomedov], all those guys, they couldn't hang with him. He was that good. And people don't realize that, because they think the image of him back then."
Check out Islam Makhachev's coach discuss Khabib Nurmagomedov below (59:30):
Israel Adesanya says Islam Makhachev's striking separates him from Khabib Nurmagomedov
Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev have been close friends and teammates for over two decades. The pair grew up under the tutelege of the late Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, the father of 'The Eagle', with their training taking place largely in the mountains of Dagestan.
Given their close relationship and comparable success in the world of MMA, Makhachev and Nurmagomedov are constantly drawn up alongside each other in discussions about who stands as the better fighter.
Former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya believes the separating factor between the pair lies in their striking abilities. Adesanya's comments came during a YouTube discussion he filmed alongside another former champion, Robert Whittaker.
'The Last Stylebender' said:
"He's just more natural. Like, Khabib was always like the best of it, but his striking was still a little bit clumsy... Like, he throws hands to get close... But yeah, [Makhachev] is definitely the next level up in that clan, and his striking is just looking way more comfortable lately. Way more polished."
Check out Israel Adesanya discuss Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov below (23:00):