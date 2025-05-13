Islam Makhachev's coach explains losing "respect" for Conor McGregor, issues verdict on Dillon Danis getting sued by Logan Paul's partner

Conor McGregor has been criticized many times for being a trash talker, especially by those who do not like this aspect of his character. Most recently, Javier Mendez, the coach of Islam Makhachev, had his say about McGregor and his friend Dillon Danis, who shares the same reputation.

'The Notorious' shared one of UFC's most severe rivalries with Khabib Nurmagomedov, with deep-seated enmity. McGregor consistently issued personal remarks aimed at 'The Eagle' during their feud. Mendez, who also trained Nurmagomedov, was a firsthand observer of their rivalry.

In a recent discussion on Overdogs Podcast with Mike Perry, the top MMA coach reaffirmed his views regarding McGregor and said:

"Conor [McGregor]... he was an ace striker. He hasn't been the same after that loss [to] Khabib. He went down, and obviously, I don't really like him because [he] use dirty tactics. You want to talk about a fighter? Go ahead, free game. But you talked about religion, you talked about family, you talked about country. I don't respect fighters do that. I love a fighter that sticks to the fighter."

Mendez also commented on Danis' disrespectful remarks about Logan Paul and his partner before their boxing match in Oct. 2024, saying:

"For me personally, I don't like it when you attack people. Like Dillon Danis, what did he do with Logan Paul? He comes after his girlfriend, and his girlfriend smacks him with the lawsuit, and all of a sudden, he better be quiet, otherwise you're going to get sued."

Check out Javier Mendez's comments on Conor McGregor and Dillon Danis below (1:00:05):

At UFC 229, Nurmagomedov and McGregor ultimately faced off, with the Dagestani winning by fourth-round submission. Similarly, Danis also suffered defeat in his boxing match against Paul.

When Georges St-Pierre expressed criticism on young fighters trying to copy Conor McGregor

Over the years, Conor McGregor has been a standout with his charismatic persona and buzzing antics to capture the attention of fight fans. As a result, many young fighters have looked up to him as an idol.

During a discussion with Matt Serra, Georges St-Pierre commented on the tendency of some young fighters to imitate McGregor's antics. Urging all fighters to remain authentic to themselves, he said:

"A lot of the new generation, they watch Conor McGregor because he made a lot of money being a good trash talker, and this is who he is, he's very good at it. I think some people, they try to create a character around them, and it shows that it's not authentic...If you stay authentic to who you are, I think it's more charismatic than if you are trying to play someone that you are not. I think it shows at some point."

Check out Georges St-Pierre's comments below (29:36):

About the author Nilaav Gogoi A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable. Know More

