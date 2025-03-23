Islam Makhachev’s former teammate calls for Sean Brady to leapfrog Shavkat Rakhmonov in title race after Leon Edwards win

Sean Brady secured a third consecutive victory to move closer to a title shot following his win over former champion Leon Edwards at UFC London on March 22. The pair headlined the card, with Brady submitting his opponent in Round 4 in impressive fashion.

Brady's performance left such an imprint on Islam Makhachev's former teammate, Josh Thomson, that he called for the American to fight Belal Muhammad for the title next.

Edwards' original opponent for UFC London, Jack Della Maddalena, was forced to withdraw from the event after being called to face the welterweight champion at UFC 315 in May.

Muhammad was expected to face Shavkat Rakhmonov after the Kazakh fighter defeated Ian Machado Garry at UFC 310 in an official title eliminator. However, Rakhmonov could not commit to fighting for the belt in May due to injury.

'Nomad' is expected to fight the winner of Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena. But following Brady's win over Edwards, Thomson posted on X:

"The question has to be asked, does [Brady] jump Shavkat now for the title shot? Great finish over Leon Edwards, great performance before that fight as well... I think Sean Brady jumpts Shavkat, from Shavkat's inactivity. But Brady had such a great performance."

Check out Josh Thomson's comments below:

Sean Brady believes his resume is better than Shavkat Rakhmonov for next title shot

UFC London saw Sean Brady become the first man to stop Leon Edwards in an MMA fight.

Edwards was ranked No.1 in the division ahead of the bout. But following Brady's victory, he will in all likelihood replace 'Rocky' as the division's highest-ranked contender.

The 32-year-old holds two Performance of the Night bonuses in his last three fights. When he appeared in front of the media following his win over Edwards, Brady called for him to receive the next title shot instead of Shavkat Rakhmonov. He said:

"I think if you look at the people I've been beating and look at Shavkat, I think I have a pretty good [resume]. Gilbert Burns and Leon Edwards [are] my last two [wins] versus his last two [wins], I think his were [Stephen 'Wonderboy Thompson] and Ian Garry. I got a nice little record going, I just want to keep adding names to my resume. We'll see what happens."

Check out Sean Brady's comments below (3:15):

