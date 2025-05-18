Islam Makhachev's manager goes scorched earth on MMA personality for 'ducking' claims about P4P king

Islam Makhachev has officially vacated his lightweight title, with the 33-year old set to move to welterweight to challenge Jack Della Maddalena for the 170-pound title. Makhachev's decision to pursue a second belt has seen a potential mega-fight with Ilia Topuria be put on hold, much to the disappointment of fans. Some of those fans believe that the former lightweight champion has intentionally avoided a clash with 'El Matador'.

One such person is Barstool Sports employee and MMA personality, @DoubleVodkaDon, who took aim at Makhachev during a recent podcast episode on @SpinninBackfist. His comments on the Dagestani fighter saw a fiery response from Ali Abdelaziz, the longtime manager of Makhachev.

@DoubleVodkaDon said this:

"Let's call this what [it is]. Islam's a duck, I'm gonna say it 'cause Jack won't....[Della Maddalena] just fought, you're gonna have to wait months for that fight to happen. You could do both... [Topuria's fight] is in, what is it, May? It's a month and a half. If [Makhachev] beats Topuria, just fight [Della Maddalena] probably on the same exact timeline."

Abdelaziz came across the comments on X, and shared a heated reply, writing this:

"This fat motherf**ker need to stop eating and go to the gym, he should not be watching any sport or talking about any sport he's not qualified."

Catch Islam Makhachev's manager respond to @DoubleVodkaDon below:

Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria get heated online

Islam Makhachev's friend and part-time teammate, Belal Muhammad, lost the welterweight title to Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315 on May 10. Makhachev had refrained from moving to 170-pounds during his friend's title reign. But with the division having a new champion, the Dagestani fighter saw his opportunity to fight for a second belt.

Having vacated the lightweight title, Ilia Topuria and Charles Oliveira will go to war for the 155-pound title in the main event of UFC 317. After confirming his move to welterweight, Makhachev and Topuria traded words online, with the 33-year old writing this:

"Difference between me and you, that I cleaned top list in my division, moved to next, but you ran away from two contenders who had consecutive 5-9 wins in FW division. You are nobody in LW division, just a big mouth from Spain with nice haircut. Go get one W, and we can talk boy."

'El Matador' responded with this:

"The difference between you and me is that I am a man and you are a coward. I speak and fight. you talk and hide. Run away far, leaving no trace. Ты маленький пацан."

Catch Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria's posts below:

