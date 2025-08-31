Islam Makhachev's manager seemingly takes aim at the media for pushing Khamzat Chimaev fight: "Same nation and same people"

Islam Makhachev’s camp does not see a fight with Khamzat Chimaev as the story many fans and media want it to be. Manager Ali Abdelaziz pushed back on the idea, pointing out that Dagestan and Chechnya share the same cultural and ethnic roots.He believes that framing the matchup as a regional rivalry only risks stirring unnecessary divisions. Abdelaziz took to X and wrote:&quot;Media all the time want to start conflicts between the fighters, Dagestan and Chechnya are the same nation and same people. Of course, in sports, some people have to compete against each other. Some of the best people I've met in my life are from these regions. Please stop this.&quot;Check out Ali Abdelaziz's X post below:Makhachev is from Dagestan, while Chimaev is Chechen. The two republics sit side by side in the North Caucasus and have long been tied together through religion and tradition.At the same time, the area’s past conflicts, including the wars in Chechnya during the 1990s and early 2000s, left scars that make any manufactured storyline of hostility especially sensitive.That being said, Chimaev has never shied away from competition and has said he would fight anyone, including Makhachev. His fiery altercation with Abubakar Nurmagomedov in 2022 at a UFC event only fueled speculation of a possible clash with Makhachev’s circle.What did Khamzat Chimaev say in the past about Islam Makhachev moving up to middleweight?Khamzat Chimaev, in the past, responded to Islam Makhachev’s potential interest in a middleweight move. Makhachev, fresh off his UFC 311 victory over Renato Moicano, hinted at chasing two-division glory by targeting 185 pounds along with a jump to the welterweight division.Chimaev, who by then had already established himself as a contender at middleweight, defeated Robert Whittaker to secure a title shot against Dricus du Plessis. Weighing in on Makhachev's comments in an interview with Red Corner MMA, Chimaev said:&quot;If he wants to, let him do it. If it’s du Plessis or not, Islam can fight anyone... It’s just about his capabilities. I will fight anyone I want as well. If Islam gets his shot, let him fight for it. If not, what can I say? I don’t think they will let him jump two weight divisions. He’d better fight at 170, this is my opinion. As for 185, I’m the king here for now.”